Shrader and Associates LLP: Ploetz Lawyers Respond to NCAA

We were dismayed to read the press release from the NCAA issued on June 15th. Friday marked a day that the NCAA could have reset the conversation on CTE and repetitive head trauma. The NCAA could have admitted that repetitive head trauma causes CTE and atoned for misleading the American public and college athletes for so many decades. The NCAA could have joined the NFL, the vast majority of the medical community, and modern science. They could have sent their sympathy to the Ploetz family and promised to do a better job in the future. Instead the NCAA, more worried about optics than truth, called Deb's case 'unwarranted'. We humbly suggest the NCAA go back to focusing on its original mission – the health and safety of college athletes, instead of worrying what lawyers will do.

We intend to 'go on to the end' with these families who have sacrificed so much. It was the honor of our lives to represent Deb Ploetz in her fight against the NCAA. We hope that when the history of these public health battles are written, Deb will take her place beside trailblazers like Clarence Borel and Jeffrey Wigand. In many hard times throughout the case, Deb's strength was the source of our inspiration. We hope that we honored Greg's memory and brought the family some sense of justice.

We would be remiss if we did not thank the many co-counsel and lawyers who helped us throughout the eighteen month journey. We also wish to send our gratitude to the judge, the able court staff, and the thirteen brave souls who gave up their time to hear the first week of trial.

We have more to tell and more to show. We will not stop until the NCAA starts telling parents, coaches, and kids the truth about CTE.

- Justin Shrader, Shrader and Associates LLP

