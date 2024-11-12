Shred For Red: Communities Nationwide to Join Olympians at Deer Valley Resort to Support Blood Cancer Patients

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is kicking off the ski season by gathering communities nationwide at LLS's "Shred For Red" event at the legendary Deer Valley Resort in Park City, UT, often referred to as "The Greatest Snow on Earth".

Happening on Saturday, December 7, Shred For Red is a fun and family-friendly event where dedicated volunteers, including past Olympians and Paralympians, help raise funds to end blood cancer, while skiing some of the best slopes in the world.

Shred For Red's National Honored Hero, 7-year-old Owen Modena, of Jackson, WY, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma at the young age of five years old. His treatment included a chest port, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. He never stopped smiling even as he endured the unimaginable, and May 2024 was his one-year anniversary from ringing the bell.

"Heroic patients like Owen are our inspiration," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Revenue Officer. "We want all patients to live longer better lives."

Shred for Red is open to skiers of all abilities. To be eligible to participate, adults must raise a minimum of $500 ($300 for children under 12). Participants will receive and have access to the following:

- A full-day ski lift ticket to Deer Valley Resort, valid on Dec. 7, 2024

- Shred For Red participant bib

- On-mountain scavenger hunt and downhill racecourse

- The opportunity to meet and ski with winter Olympians & Paralympians

- Après-ski reception at Deer Valley's Snow Park Lodge

To learn more, visit www.lls.org/shredforred

Journalists and reporters seeking additional information, please contact [email protected].

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

