Shred-it Awarded National Contract with U.S. Communities

Following a thorough evaluation by the lead agency in Cobb County, Ga., Shred-it was awarded the contract based on the company's success and experience providing information security services to the public sector. Shred-it's national contract with U.S. Communities covers:

With Shred-it's large national footprint and range of information security and destruction services, such as secure paper shredding and hard drive destruction, public agencies can tailor a program to meet their needs. Additionally, Shred-it's end-to-end chain of custody ensures every step of the destruction process is secure. Security risk assessments. In addition to determining secure container requirements for customers (locations, quantity and service frequency), Shred-it's information security professionals will assess customers' workplaces for overall security, optimization and "right sizing," at no additional cost.

The contract also includes complementary services from Shred-it's parent company Stericycle, a leading medical waste management provider, to provide the disposal of biohazardous waste materials such as medical waste and sharps, and universal waste management solutions for items such as batteries, lamps and mercury-containing equipment.

"This is an important partnership for our company, and we are committed to providing the highest level of services to meet the individual needs of each agency," Ann Nickolas, Vice President of Stericycle. "Shred-it became the company it is today by making security and customer service our top priorities in meeting our customers' needs, and we look forward to providing our best-in-class destruction and disposal services to local and state government agencies, school districts (K-12), higher education institutions, and nonprofits."

"Shred-it's document and media destruction and waste disposal services will provide tremendous value to public agencies looking to maintain security, efficiency and industry compliance," said Stephanie Brice, Supervisor of Procurement Services with Cobb County, Georgia. "These services will not only help the public sector protect consumers but will also improve security and safety operations. We look forward to building our partnership with Shred-it and giving public agencies access to exceptional destruction and waste disposal solutions."

