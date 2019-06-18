Shred415 Hosts Annual Summer Solstice 70-Minute Total-Body Classes Benefitting the Alzheimer's Association

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year on the Summer Solstice – June 21 – people across the world participate in a fundraising activity on "The Longest Day" together to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association. In support of this initiative, Shred415 , a high-intensity interval training fitness concept combining strength training and treadmill work, hosts an annual "Longest Class" workout at all of its 19 nationwide locations to raise funds for the organization.

This sunrise-to-sunset event symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with the disease and their caregivers. Finding a cure for Alzheimer's is of particular interest to Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer, Co-Founders of Shred415, as both of their fathers-in-law have been stricken with this terrible disease.

"This initiative hits close to home for the both of us," Micheli and Roemer said. "We are honored to have the privilege and ability to shed a light on this life-altering disease while incorporating it with our passion and livelihood of fitness and wellness. This year marks our third year of hosting this event. Our gratitude is endless for our Shredders across the nation who find motivation through backing this cause." Shred415 has raised more than $20,000 in total through its efforts for the Alzheimer's Association throughout the years.

To honor the day, Shred415 studios across the nation will extend select classes to 70-minutes – express options available – including total-body floorwork and high-intensity treadmill drills that will ensure participants are left having shredded their entire body. The additional ten minutes of class added on to the 60-minute norm will consist of additional intervals, targeting specific muscle groups.

Participants are encouraged to donate for the cause. Although not required, anyone who donates $25 or more will be entered to win a 30-day unlimited month of classes. There are three ways to give back:

Pledge a dollar amount – $5 , $10 , $20 or any amount – per mile. Shredders can track their distance then make a donation after the class.

, , or any amount – per mile. Shredders can track their distance then make a donation after the class. Make a flat donation at the studio.

Donate now through the Alzheimer's Association website: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/LongestDay2019/TheLongestDay?fr_id=11896&pg=entry

Shred415 provides an instructor-led, calorie-burning, interval-based training class designed to target all levels of clients. Alternating between cardio work on top-quality treadmills and strength training on the floor, the workouts are created to increase muscle and burn calories in a fun, fast-paced workout tailored to every individual's level and goals.

Those who are interested in participating in this workout for a cause can sign up by finding their local studio: https://shred415.com/locations.

ABOUT SHRED415

Founded in 2011 by friends and fitness professionals Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer, Shred415 is a growing interval-based fitness concept that's more than a workout; it's a family-friendly, all-inclusive athletic environment that delivers a sense of belonging and accomplishment. The name comes from the combination of strength training and treadmill work (strength + tread = Shred), divided into four 15-minute intervals alternating between speed and endurance drills on top-quality treadmills and strength and functional movement training on the floor. Each class is designed to increase muscle and burn calories in a fun, fast-paced workout tailored to every individual's level and goals. Based in Chicago, IL, the franchise has nine locations currently open in urban and suburban metro markets throughout the Midwest and aims to have 100 studios set to open to the public by the end of 2019. With a proven business model and impressive revenue potential, the Shred415 franchise offering presents an unmatched investment opportunity in the continuously booming fitness industry that shows no signs of slowing. For more information about Shred415 or its franchise opportunities, visit www.shred415.com or www.shred415.com/franchising .

