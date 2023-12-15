Shredder Blades Market worth $557 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shredder Blades Market is expected to reach USD 557 million by 2028 from USD 431 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Shredder blades are cutting tools used in shredding machines to cut and shred materials such as plastic, paper, metal, and wood. They come in various sizes and designs, and can be customized to match specific applications. Shredder blades are made of high-quality steel, tool steels.

Shredder Blades Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $431 million Estimated Value by 2028 $557 million Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Blade material, Blade design, shaft count, applications, end-user industries, and region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Key Market Opportunities Growing demand to shred E-waste to destroy confidential data Key Market Drivers Increasing recycling activities and rise in scrap industries

Plastics, by application, is expected to grow by the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Shredder Blades Market has been split into into plastic, rubber, metal, wood, e-waste, paper & cardboard, others (fabric, biomass, glass, food processing, food waste). Shredder blades are versatile tools with a wide range of applications across various industries. They are primarily used to reduce the size of materials into smaller pieces, enhancing their processing and disposal. Their versatility and effectiveness make them essential tools in various industries and contribute to various processes, from recycling and waste management to manufacturing and research. Type of shredder blades needed to be used for particular application depends on material needed to be shredded.

Waste management & recycling, by End user industry segment, is expected to grow at the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on End user industry, Shredder Blades Market is divided into Waste management & recycling, food industry, pharmaceutical & others (Power generation and Pulp& Paper). The end-use industry for shredder blades includes various sectors that require efficient and secure waste disposal and processing of different materials. They rely on shredder blades to process and recycle various materials, promoting waste reduction, resource conservation, and environmental sustainability. The waste management market is expected to expand further in the coming years as a result of increased urbanization and industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and the adoption of sustainable waste management practices. Recycling and reuse are the primary growing trends today. It involves collecting and processing waste into new materials.

Europe is expected to be the largest region in the Shredder Blades Industry

Based on Region, Europe dominates the Shredder Blades Market. The Europe region consists of the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and the Rest of Europe. Germany is the leader in Europe region. This growth is attributed to the growing usage of plastic in various end-uses, leading to high waste generation, and the increasing focus on plastic recycling to protect the environment and human health from its adverse effects.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Shredder Blades Companies are Eurotools Ltd. (Slovenia), Augus Engineering Ltd. (UK), and Mastercut Cutting Systems Ltd. (UK).

Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market by Application (Landfill, Energy recovery, Recycling), Composition, Technology ( Air classification, Optical sorting, Magnetic separation, Eddy current separation, Screening) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market by Material (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), by Blade Size (<27 Meter, 27-37 Meter, 38-50 Meter, and >50 Meter) and Geography

