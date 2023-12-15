Shredder Blades Market worth $557 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

News provided by

MarketsandMarkets

15 Dec, 2023, 02:30 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shredder Blades Market is expected to reach USD 557 million by 2028 from USD 431 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Shredder blades are cutting tools used in shredding machines to cut and shred materials such as plastic, paper, metal, and wood. They come in various sizes and designs, and can be customized to match specific applications. Shredder blades are made of high-quality steel, tool steels.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Shredder Blades Market"

130 – Tables
42 – Figures
178 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248520509

Shredder Blades Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

 $431 million

Estimated Value by 2028

 $557 million

Growth Rate

 Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3%

Largest Market

 Asia Pacific

Market Size Available for

 2021-2028

Forecast Period

 2023-2028

Forecast Units

 Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

 Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Blade material, Blade design, shaft count, applications, end-user industries, and region

Geographies Covered

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Key Market Opportunities

Growing demand to shred E-waste to destroy confidential data

Key Market Drivers

Increasing recycling activities and rise in scrap industries

Plastics, by application, is expected to grow by the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Shredder Blades Market has been split into into plastic, rubber, metal, wood, e-waste, paper & cardboard, others (fabric, biomass, glass, food processing, food waste). Shredder blades are versatile tools with a wide range of applications across various industries. They are primarily used to reduce the size of materials into smaller pieces, enhancing their processing and disposal. Their versatility and effectiveness make them essential tools in various industries and contribute to various processes, from recycling and waste management to manufacturing and research. Type of shredder blades needed to be used for particular application depends on material needed to be shredded.

Waste management & recycling, by End user industry segment, is expected to grow at the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on End user industry, Shredder Blades Market is divided into Waste management & recycling, food industry, pharmaceutical & others (Power generation and Pulp& Paper). The end-use industry for shredder blades includes various sectors that require efficient and secure waste disposal and processing of different materials. They rely on shredder blades to process and recycle various materials, promoting waste reduction, resource conservation, and environmental sustainability. The waste management market is expected to expand further in the coming years as a result of increased urbanization and industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and the adoption of sustainable waste management practices. Recycling and reuse are the primary growing trends today. It involves collecting and processing waste into new materials.

Europe is expected to be the largest region in the Shredder Blades Industry

Based on Region, Europe dominates the Shredder Blades Market. The Europe region consists of the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and the Rest of Europe. Germany is the leader in Europe region. This growth is attributed to the growing usage of plastic in various end-uses, leading to high waste generation, and the increasing focus on plastic recycling to protect the environment and human health from its adverse effects.

Inquiry Before Buying : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=248520509

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Shredder Blades Companies are Eurotools Ltd. (Slovenia), Augus Engineering Ltd. (UK), and Mastercut Cutting Systems Ltd. (UK).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market by Application (Landfill, Energy recovery, Recycling), Composition, Technology ( Air classification, Optical sorting, Magnetic separation, Eddy current separation, Screening) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market by Material (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), by Blade Size (<27 Meter, 27-37 Meter, 38-50 Meter, and >50 Meter) and Geography

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/shredder-blades-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/shredder-blades-market.asp 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Also from this source

Hydrogen Pipeline Market worth $25.7 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Hydrogen Pipeline Market worth $25.7 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The report "Hydrogen Pipeline Market by Type (Mobile, Fixed), Hydrogen Form (Gas, Liquid), Pipeline Structure (Metal, Plastics & Composites), and...
Base Editing Market Worth $549 million | MarketsandMarkets

Base Editing Market Worth $549 million | MarketsandMarkets

Base Editing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $270 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $549 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.