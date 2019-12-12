Shree Partners names Vic Pynn as Chief Executive Officer with a focus on customer experience, technology innovation and business growth

Pynn will oversee corporate strategy, client engagement, business development, go-to-market activities and global operations for Shree serving the travel and hospitality, health care, insurance, banking and financial services, and professional services industries in the U.S., Asia, Europe and Australia.

Shree's current CEO and founder, Rajiv Dahiya, will move into the role of Chairman and continue his expert focus on offshore services, technology innovation and delivery excellence while working closely with Pynn.

"Companies need technology providers who are big enough and have the right talent to innovate and deliver, but are still small enough to care. That's what we do best at Shree," said Dahiya. "Vic will be a tremendous asset for our customers and business. And most importantly, he shares Shree's commitment to excellence and fostering the talent that makes it all happen."

Pynn's extensive background and track record in business strategy, global solutions delivery and operational excellence includes multicultural, multinational business environments across regions including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe and India.

Most recently, he served as the Chief Operations Officer for the North American division of Amadeus IT Group, SA, the world's largest global travel technology company operating in 190+ markets worldwide. He was directly responsible for multi-faceted strategies to maximize the customer experience, operational excellence and talent development. Previously, Pynn also served as Chief Operating Officer for TRX, a leading travel data and technology solutions company, where he led global strategy and operations, IT development and client service strategies in the U.S., Europe and India. He also held various executive positions at American Express where he drove the Travel Division's strategic global re-engineering and quality initiatives.

"I am excited to help take Shree and our customers to the next level. Shree is what a modern technology company should be: agile, scalable, innovative, fanatically responsive and results-driven," said Pynn. "With advanced technology, a talented team and customer-centric approach, we can uniquely give customers what they need — and have likely been missing — in their technology partnerships."

Pynn is based in Miami and will lead Shree's highly experienced global leadership team operating from the U.S., London and India including Dahiya, Nicolas Dahbi who recently joined as Chief Technology Officer, and Amit Jain, President, who is heading up Operations.

About Shree Partners

Shree Partners is a digital transformation and technology solutions company that helps customers increase profitability by designing, developing, implementing and maintaining innovative business solutions that drive revenue and reduce cost.

Founded in 2008, our mission is to deliver high-performance applications by leveraging deep domain competencies. Our innovative, technology-based solutions feature a combination of software design, development, implementation and global support services. Our proven expertise in disruptive technologies – Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics Process Automation, Data Management, Business Intelligence, Cloud, Mobility, Analytics, and Infrastructure – helps us consistently deliver solutions that add significant business value to our clients.

Shree Partners operates in the U.S., UK, Germany, Singapore, Australia and India. Our ISO 27001:2013 certified offshore development center, Shree InfoSoft, is located in Gurgaon, India. For more information, visit www.shreepartners.com or LinkedIn .

