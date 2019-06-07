'Shrek (Music From The Original Motion Picture)' Debuts On Vinyl!

The popular soundtrack's highlights include Smash Mouth's megahit, "All Star," which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the band's cover of Neil Diamond's "I'm A Believer;" EELS' "My Beloved Monster;" "Hallelujah" performed by Rufus Wainwright; The Proclaimers' "I'm On My Way;" Baha Men's performance of "Best Years Of Our Lives;" and from the film's original score composed by Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell, "True Love's First Kiss (Original Score)."

Shrek (Music From The Original Motion Picture) was nominated for 2001's GRAMMY® Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media and for the UK's BAFTA® Award for Best Film Music.

Shrek: Music From The Original Motion Picture [black vinyl LP; ltd. edition color vinyl LP]

SIDE A

1. Stay Home (performed by Self)

2. I'm A Believer (performed by Smash Mouth)

3. Like Wow! (performed by Leslie Carter)

4. It Is You (I Have Loved) (performed by Dana Glover)

5. Best Years Of Our Lives (performed by Baha Men)

6. Bad Reputation (performed by Halfcocked)

7. My Beloved Monster (performed by EELS)

SIDE B

1. You Belong To Me (performed by Jason Wade)

2. All Star (performed by Smash Mouth)

3. Hallelujah (performed by Rufus Wainwright)

4. I'm On My Way (performed by The Proclaimers)

5. I'm A Believer (Reprise) (performed by Eddie Murphy)

6. True Love's First Kiss (Original Score)

