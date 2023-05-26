Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE honored with Lifetime Achievement award by Global Custodian in Singapore

MUMBAI, India, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Custodian, a leading international publication covering securities services, conferred Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE with 'Lifetime Achievement Award - Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific' held in Singapore on May 25th, 2023. This prestigious award recognizes Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan as a visionary business leader, with an outstanding contribution in the Indian securities market, who has been at the helm of both the Indian stock exchanges. He was a founding team member of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and is currently the MD & CEO of NSE.

This award ceremony for 'Leaders in Custody Awards for Asia Pacific', honor the achievements of securities services, infrastructure and technology providers across the Asia Pacific region, along with 'Editors' Choice awards', 'Innovation awards' and coveted individual awards including 'GC Legend' and 'Industry Person of the Year'. Lifetime achievement award is given to a single individual with a track record of huge contribution over a period of many decades.

Global Custodian is known for its editorial views of the global securities services industry spanning over the past three decades. Global Custodian publishes quality editorial and its series of annual surveys have become benchmarks for the industry.

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE):

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2022. NSE is ranked 3rd in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2022. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data

feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading, clearing members and listed companies with the rules and regulations of SEBI and the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology.

