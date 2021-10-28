Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care celebrates Diwali and launches the book Atmasiddhi Shastra at US Capitol Hill

Mr. Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasized critical points regarding the element of solidarity, the unity and partnership between the two nations, the importance of science and spiritual and extending happiness and kindness to all in these unprecedented times.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the book, 'Atmasiddhi Shastra – Six Spiritual Truths of the Soul', a concise and complete commentary by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. This book lays a clear and cogent path to self-discovery. The book commemorates the 125th anniversary of the creation of Shrimad Rajchandraji's magnum opus, 'Atmasiddhi Shastra' – a 142-verse epic spiritual masterpiece.

"The endeavor of Shri Rakeshji to present the essence of Atmasiddhi Shastra in a lucid manner through its commentary in English is a thoughtful gesture, aimed at the spiritual welfare of the youth" – Shri Narendra Modi, Hon. Prime Minister of India

"Atmasiddhi Shastra is a practical guide to Liberation and freedom from suffering" - Deepak Chopra, Founder – The Chopra Foundation

About Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care

SRLC is a global initiative to offer service and bring joy to the lives of the underserved sections of society. SRLC is inspired by Shrimad Rajchandraji, philosopher, and the spiritual guide of Mahatma Gandhiji. SRLC is founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a world-renowned spiritual leader. SRLC enjoys Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic & Social Council since 2020. SRLC's holistic, multi-pronged community support and development programmes are powered by genuine empathy, love, and care of highly motivated volunteers.

