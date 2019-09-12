Shrimp Basket Restaurant to open in West Madison, AL

WEST MADISON, Ala., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrimp Basket is officially open for business with its newest restaurant in West Madison, AL, beginning September 12. This will mark the company's fifteenth location in Alabama and 30th restaurant company wide. Located at 7814 Highway 72 in West Madison, the restaurant is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday – Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

"We are excited about adding this location to offer guests and families who live in the area, or traveling Highway 72, a place to enjoy our fresh seafood, daily specials and Gulf Coast hospitality," said Mark Kirke, Chief Operating Officer.

The Shrimp Basket is introducing a new $5 PoBoy sandwich lunch special offered Monday through Friday, and has a wide menu, from seafood baskets, all-you-can-eat specials, cocktails and desserts, the whole family is sure to enjoy at affordable prices. The new restaurant features Gulf Coast-style décor which highlights the Shrimp Basket's casual, Southern beach style. See the full menu and details at shrimpbasket.com.

About the Shrimp Basket

Founded in 1993, Shrimp Basket is a full-service seafood-focused restaurant chain with 30 locations across Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia. Shrimp Basket offers a comfortable, casual family-friendly atmosphere with affordable prices. In addition to serving grilled, steamed, and fried seafood, Shrimp Basket also offers burgers, chicken, poboys and more – as well as a full bar at every location. The company has never closed a location in their entire 25-year history. All stores are company-owned. For additional information, please visit www.shrimpbasket.com.

