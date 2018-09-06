Shrimp Basket Restaurants Opened Second Louisiana Location

Whether guests are looking for a fried seafood basket, all-you-can-eat specials or a sweet southern dessert, Shrimp Basket has a wide variety of offerings the whole family is sure to enjoy.

The 4,000 square foot restaurant has seating for around 120 guests and features the company's new design, which highlights the gulf coast roots of the company with nautical decor. The new design features picnic tables on the outside patio, palm trees along the entrance and nautical décor within that will have you feeling as if you have stepped onto the beach for a relaxing vacation. For more information about Shrimp Basket, visit shrimpbasket.com.

The Shrimp Basket is a family friendly restaurant that originated in Gulf Shores, Alabama in 1993, just two blocks north of the white sandy beaches. The company has since expanded into a total of 29 locations across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. The goal at Shrimp Basket is to provide enjoyable service and an affordable meal to every one of our guests. This is accomplished by our professional and well-trained staff working together to ensure that your memories are the best that they can be at the Shrimp Basket. For more information, visit shrimpbasket.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

