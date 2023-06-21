Shrimp market size to grow by USD 6,492.94 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rising number of shrimp-based product launches - Technavio

21 Jun, 2023, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shrimp market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,492.94 million from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growth of the market is driven by the rising number of shrimp-based product launches, growing awareness about the health benefits of shrimp, and initiatives to increase shrimp production. The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of shrimp has encouraged vendors to introduce new shrimp-based products. Successful product launches are helping vendors in increasing their revenue flow and market share. In June 2020, NETUNO USA launched a brand of gourmet shrimp meals called saute n serve for the retail arena. Similarly, In February 2020, Bristol Seafood launched a new line of Grab and Go seafood offerings through its My Fish Dish brand. Such an increase in product offerings by vendors is driving the growth of the market.
The shrimp market covers the following areas:
The report on the shrimp market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Shrimp Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
The emergence of sustainable fishing practices is a market trend influencing the growth of the market. The growth in demand can be attributed to the awareness of the health benefits of the consumption of shrimp is growing. This growing demand leads to the growth of shrimp aquaculture. Additionally, leading retailers in key countries such as Norway and the UK have introduced private branded seafood bycatch lines as part of their commitment to sustainability. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The adverse climatic conditions and contamination are major challenges hindering the shrimp market growth during the forecast period. Excess carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere cause climate change, which has significantly disrupted the natural patterns and processes of aquatic ecosystems. Artificial changes in species distributions with increases in the numbers of certain species and decrease in others, can unbalance the entire ecosystem and sometimes lead to disease outbreaks. For instance, early mortality syndrome is a common shrimp disease that has a major impact on shrimp farming. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.
Shrimp Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation
The market is segmented by product (frozen shrimp, canned shrimp, and others), distribution channel (supermarket and hypermarket, convenience store, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the frozen shrimp segment will be significant during the forecast period. The longer shelf life of frozen shrimp is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. Another factor driving the growth of the segment is the increasing import and export of frozen shrimp. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report
Companies Mentioned
- AFENTOULIS LIVERIS and SIA O.E.
- Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.
- Aqua Star
- Beaver Street Fisheries Inc.
- Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
- Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd.
- GRUPO IBERICA CONGELADOS S.A.
- High Liner Foods Inc.
- Maruha Nichiro Corp.
- Mazzetta Co. LLC
- Nissui Corp.
- Pacific Seafood Group
- Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
- Seaprimexco
- Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd.
- Sykes Seafood Ltd.
- Thai Union Group PCL
- The Waterbase Ltd.
- Wild Ocean Direct
Vendor Offerings
- Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - The company offers shrimps such as White Shrimp.
- Aqua Star - The company offers shrimps such as Raw Easy-Peel Shrimp, Raw Peeled Tail-On Shrimp, and Raw Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp.
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - The company offers shrimps under the brand, True North Seafood Co. Ltd.
|
Shrimp Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 6,492.94 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.69
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Spain, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AFENTOULIS LIVERIS and SIA O.E., Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Aqua Star, Beaver Street Fisheries Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd., GRUPO IBERICA CONGELADOS S.A., High Liner Foods Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mazzetta Co. LLC, Nissui Corp., Pacific Seafood Group, Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Seaprimexco, Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd., Sykes Seafood Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, The Waterbase Ltd., and Wild Ocean Direct
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global shrimp market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global shrimp market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Frozen shrimp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Frozen shrimp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Frozen shrimp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Frozen shrimp - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Frozen shrimp - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Canned shrimp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Canned shrimp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Canned shrimp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Canned shrimp - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Canned shrimp - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Supermarket and hypermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Supermarket and hypermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Supermarket and hypermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Supermarket and hypermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Supermarket and hypermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Aqua Star
- Exhibit 122: Aqua Star - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Aqua Star - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Aqua Star - Key offerings
- 12.5 Beaver Street Fisheries Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Beaver Street Fisheries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Beaver Street Fisheries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Beaver Street Fisheries Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 High Liner Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 131: High Liner Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: High Liner Foods Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: High Liner Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Maruha Nichiro Corp.
- Exhibit 134: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Mazzetta Co. LLC
- Exhibit 139: Mazzetta Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Mazzetta Co. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Mazzetta Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 12.10 Nissui Corp.
- Exhibit 142: Nissui Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Nissui Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Nissui Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Nissui Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Pacific Seafood Group
- Exhibit 146: Pacific Seafood Group - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Pacific Seafood Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Pacific Seafood Group - Key offerings
- 12.12 Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 149: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Premium Brands Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 153: Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Sykes Seafood Ltd.
- Exhibit 156: Sykes Seafood Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Sykes Seafood Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Sykes Seafood Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Thai Union Group PCL
- Exhibit 159: Thai Union Group PCL - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Thai Union Group PCL - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Thai Union Group PCL - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Thai Union Group PCL - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Thai Union Group PCL - Segment focus
- 12.16 The Waterbase Ltd.
- Exhibit 164: The Waterbase Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: The Waterbase Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: The Waterbase Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Wild Ocean Direct
- Exhibit 167: Wild Ocean Direct - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Wild Ocean Direct - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Wild Ocean Direct - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 175: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations
