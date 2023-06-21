Shrimp market size to grow by USD 6,492.94 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rising number of shrimp-based product launches - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shrimp market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,492.94 million from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growth of the market is driven by the rising number of shrimp-based product launches, growing awareness about the health benefits of shrimp, and initiatives to increase shrimp production. The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of shrimp has encouraged vendors to introduce new shrimp-based products. Successful product launches are helping vendors in increasing their revenue flow and market share. In June 2020, NETUNO USA launched a brand of gourmet shrimp meals called saute n serve for the retail arena. Similarly, In February 2020, Bristol Seafood launched a new line of Grab and Go seafood offerings through its My Fish Dish brand. Such an increase in product offerings by vendors is driving the growth of the market. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The shrimp market covers the following areas:

The report on the shrimp market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Shrimp Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The emergence of sustainable fishing practices is a market trend influencing the growth of the market. The growth in demand can be attributed to the awareness of the health benefits of the consumption of shrimp is growing. This growing demand leads to the growth of shrimp aquaculture. Additionally, leading retailers in key countries such as Norway and the UK have introduced private branded seafood bycatch lines as part of their commitment to sustainability. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The adverse climatic conditions and contamination are major challenges hindering the shrimp market growth during the forecast period. Excess carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere cause climate change, which has significantly disrupted the natural patterns and processes of aquatic ecosystems. Artificial changes in species distributions with increases in the numbers of certain species and decrease in others, can unbalance the entire ecosystem and sometimes lead to disease outbreaks. For instance, early mortality syndrome is a common shrimp disease that has a major impact on shrimp farming. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Shrimp Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (frozen shrimp, canned shrimp, and others), distribution channel (supermarket and hypermarket, convenience store, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the frozen shrimp segment will be significant during the forecast period. The longer shelf life of frozen shrimp is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. Another factor driving the growth of the segment is the increasing import and export of frozen shrimp. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

AFENTOULIS LIVERIS and SIA O.E.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.

Aqua Star

Beaver Street Fisheries Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd.

GRUPO IBERICA CONGELADOS S.A.

High Liner Foods Inc.

Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Mazzetta Co. LLC

Nissui Corp.

Pacific Seafood Group

Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

Seaprimexco

Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd.

Sykes Seafood Ltd.

Thai Union Group PCL

The Waterbase Ltd.

Wild Ocean Direct

Vendor Offerings

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - The company offers shrimps such as White Shrimp.

The company offers shrimps such as White Shrimp. Aqua Star - The company offers shrimps such as Raw Easy-Peel Shrimp, Raw Peeled Tail-On Shrimp, and Raw Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp.

The company offers shrimps such as Raw Easy-Peel Shrimp, Raw Peeled Tail-On Shrimp, and Raw Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp. Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - The company offers shrimps under the brand, True North Seafood Co. Ltd.

The company offers shrimps under the brand, True North Seafood Co. Ltd.

17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Shrimp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,492.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.69 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Spain, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AFENTOULIS LIVERIS and SIA O.E., Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Aqua Star, Beaver Street Fisheries Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd., GRUPO IBERICA CONGELADOS S.A., High Liner Foods Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mazzetta Co. LLC, Nissui Corp., Pacific Seafood Group, Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Seaprimexco, Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd., Sykes Seafood Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, The Waterbase Ltd., and Wild Ocean Direct Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

