Shrimp, Shrimp, Hooray!

Celebrate National Shrimp Day on May 10th with Big Easy flavor

Zatarain’s

NEW ORLEANS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of America's favorite seafood, May 10th is National Shrimp Day. Shrimp is as versatile as it is delicious, and Zatarain's adds both flavor and convenience to turn your Thursday night dinner into a quick and easy shell-ebration!

Real Kitchen of New Orleans: How to Boil Shrimp
Slow Cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya: Cook up a hands-off batch of this New Orleans favorite with Zatarain’s Jambalaya Mix, chicken, shrimp, diced tomatoes, and frozen peppers and onions--the perfect recipe for a weeknight family meal or entertaining a crowd.
Shrimp and Veggie Cilantro Lime Rice: Bring new life to weeknight meals with the zesty lime and herb flavor of Zatarain’s Cilantro Lime Rice. Simmer rice with shrimp, diced tomatoes and butter to create a one-skillet feast for the whole family to enjoy.
Cilantro Lime Shrimp Bowls: This tasty spicy shrimp dish with black beans, avocado and a creamy lime sauce is made simple with our flavorful cilantro lime rice. It’s perfect for lunch or dinner any day of the week!
Sheet Pan New Orleans BBQ Shrimp: This easy dinner delivers maximum Southern flavor with minimum effort. The perfectly seasoned shrimp dish comes together in less than 20 minutes, and is perfect served with rice, biscuits or pasta!
"Shrimp is the original fast food," said New Orleans food ambassador, cookbook author and award-winning radio host, Poppy Tooker. "There is no better way to get a delicious meal on the table in under 25 minutes that has big flavor your whole family will love!"

Take a break from the same old chicken dish and feast on shrimp with these delicious recipes:

For these recipes and more ways to make shrimp even better (it's actually possible!), visit www.zatarains.com.

Since 1889, Zatarain's has been the authority on the fun and flavor of New Orleans. From its humble beginnings producing root beer extract, the company has grown to make more than 200 food products from Rice Dinner and Side Dish Mixes, Frozen Entrees, Pasta Mixes, Breadings, Seasonings and Spices to Seafood Boils, Creole Mustard and other products based on authentic New Orleans–Style recipes and seafood preparation. Now, people across the U.S. recognize that to capture the true flavor of New Orleans cuisine, you have to "Jazz It Up with Zatarain's." For information, recipes and Zatarain's online store, visit www.zatarains.com. Zatarain's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) portfolio brands. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life.

