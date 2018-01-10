Shrine Catholic High School Names Oscar Olejniczak New Head Football Coach

"Coach Olejniczak has a proven track record of building teams focused on success on and off the field," said James Mio, Shrine High School & Academy principal. "We look forward to working with him to build student athletes with the highest character, emphasizing faith, family and future."

A Shrine Grade School graduate, Olejniczak was most recently Head Football Coach and Assistant Director of Admissions at University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy, where he led a team that won a District Championship (2013) and three State Playoff appearances – U of D's first appearances since 2001.

"Coach O emerged as an ideal selection after an exhaustive search which included many excellent applicants. He brings a wealth of coaching and program-building experience and success," said Ben Kerfoot, Shrine athletic director.

Olejniczak played football at Central Michigan University and was on the 1994 MAC Championship squad. He has coached since 1995 including assistant positions at U of D Jesuit High School, Wayne State University, Michigan State University and Campbell University. At Campbell, an NCAA program, he held positions as Recruiting Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator taking a "start-up" practice squad of 65 to a full 100-player program in the Patriot League.

"My family and I are extremely excited about joining the Shrine Community," Olejniczak said. "We will start preparations as soon as possible for the 2018 season. I can't wait for our first game. Go Knights!"

Additionally, Olejniczak will join the high school staff as assistant director of admissions and special projects coordinator where he will focus on community outreach and communicating Shrine's outstanding educational programs to prospective students and their families.

"Olejniczak will work with administration, faculty and staff in their continuing efforts to promote Shrine Schools," said Monsignor Robert J. McClory, Shrine Schools president. "Coach O's expertise with the admissions process will allow us to continue to attract outstanding students."

Olejniczak has a bachelor's degree in business management from Central Michigan University.

About Shrine Catholic Schools and National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica

Shrine Catholic Schools are parish schools of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan. Founded in 1934, the schools provide a co-educational Christ-centered learning environment for Pre-K through 12thgrade, with a focus on excellence in college preparatory education as well as extracurricular activities and many after-school programs and clubs. The National Shrine of the Little Flower, named a minor Basilica in 2015 by Pope Francis, was founded in 1926 and serves a parish of approximately 4,200 families in and throughout the Metro-Detroit area.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shrine-catholic-high-school-names-oscar-olejniczak-new-head-football-coach-300580978.html

SOURCE Shrine Catholic Schools