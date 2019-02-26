Shrine Clowns Bring Laughter, Smiles and Flowers to The Gardens at Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A volunteer troupe of Shrine Clowns paid a fun-filled visit to the residents of local nursing home, The Gardens at Gettysburg. It was "Flower Day" and so with bouquets in hand, "Bubba", "Pickles" and "Archie", handed a flower to each resident. One, resident, Carol Armstrong proudly showed off her collection of flowers she's received from the group upon each visit. The Shrine Clowns have been visiting The Gardens at Gettysburg annually for over twenty years and have become welcomed and beloved guests by our residents.

"Some may see the bold makeup, red noses and silly costumes as just typical play things," says Melissa Randler, Administrator at the facility, "but having seen the Shrine clowns in action, I've learned that these very items can transform into something greater, beyond just an accessory – in a way they become powerful tools that awaken the minds and invigorate the spirit of our residents."

"Recreational and social activities play an important role in our care philosophy here at The Gardens at Gettysburg," says, Donna Thorpe, Activities Director, adding that, "an individualized, well thought out activities program is at the core of a quality life for our residents. The Shrine Clowns are a thread of a larger fabric that is our broad activities program."

About The Gardens at Gettysburg

The Gardens at Gettysburg is a 102-bed nursing home in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The Gardens offers short-term rehabilitation, long-term and respite care. David Gamzeh and Akiva Glatzer are managing members of The Gardens at Gettysburg.

