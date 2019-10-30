Shriners Hospitals for Children Establishes New Genomics Institute to Advance Precision Medicine in Partnership with Genome Medical

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriners Hospitals for Children is teaming up with Genome Medical to ensure that pediatric patients and families receiving next generation DNA sequencing through the new Genomics Institute at Shriners Hospitals will have access to the highest standard of genetic services through Genome Medical's nationwide network of clinical genetic specialists. Together, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Genome Medical will be taking pediatric genetic research to a personalized, patient-centric level that will lead to more individualized treatment options and improved outcomes.

The Shriners health care system will offer genetic sequencing to patients at its 22 hospitals and outpatient locations in North America and from its international network of outreach clinics. For some patients, the sequencing will reveal genetic variations in the most medically actionable genes. These patients and their caregivers will be connected to Genome Medical to receive support and clinical guidance from its team of genetic counselors and medical geneticists, who specialize in pediatric conditions. This may include virtual genetic counseling, arranging confirmatory genetic testing for the patient, referrals to appropriate medical specialists for follow-on care, and coordinating genetic testing of family members when recommended.

"Through sophisticated, next generation sequencing of DNA samples from our patient population, Shriners Hospitals hopes to gain the understanding needed to create more targeted, efficient and personalized treatments and therapies," said Marc Lalande, Ph.D., vice president of research programs for Shriners Hospitals for Children. "We are proud to be at the forefront of this next major step toward bringing new hope and healing to children and families the world over."

This genetics-based approach to medical care -- precision medicine -- is more than a hope, or a dream. It is becoming a reality, and one day will even be the standard. With the establishment of its Genomics Institute in Tampa, Florida, Shriners Hospitals for Children has taken a major step toward this goal of understanding the specific -- and individual -- genetic causes of various conditions and disabilities, such as cerebral palsy, cleft lip and palate, clubfoot, scoliosis and osteogenesis imperfecta.

"Genome Medical is excited to be part of this strategic partnership with Shriners Hospitals for Children to advance pediatric genomics research and improve the quality of care through genome-informed diagnosis and treatment," said Lisa Alderson, co-founder and CEO of Genome Medical. "Across the country, families often have to wait months or even a year to see a pediatric genetic specialist and they may have to travel far distances. We are changing that by joining together with Shriners Hospitals to offer easy access to leading clinical genetics specialists via virtual care, typically with next day appointments, to ensure every child has access to appropriate genetic care to guide personalized treatment plans."

Finding Answers and Improving Care

Shriners Hospitals for Children performs and supports clinical and bench research in its network of hospitals and laboratories to understand the complex conditions it treats, to evaluate the efficacy of its clinical practices and to enable the discovery of new and improved treatments for children all over the world.

With the introduction of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Genomics Institute, the organization is enhancing its capabilities and commitment to personalize pediatric care. It hopes to help patients through the discovery of new genetic causes for the diseases and conditions with which they are coping to create more targeted, efficient and personalized (tailored) therapies.

Genome Medical is dedicated to accelerating the integration of genomic-based medicine into health care for patients all across the United States. For both individuals and organizations like Shriners Hospitals for Children, Genome Medical's clinical team navigates the rapidly expanding field of genetics and utilizes test results to understand the risk for disease, accelerate disease diagnosis, make informed treatment decisions and lower the cost of care.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our health care system provides advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, please visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

About Genome Medical

Genome Medical is a national telegenomics technology and services company bringing genomic medicine to everyday care. Through our nationwide network of genetic specialists and efficient Genome Care DeliveryTM technology platform, we provide expert virtual genetic care for individuals and their families to improve health and well-being. We also help healthcare providers and their patients navigate the rapidly expanding field of genetics and utilize test results to understand the risk for disease, accelerate disease diagnosis, make informed treatment decisions and lower the cost of care. We are shepherding in a new era of genomic medicine by creating easy, efficient access to top genetic experts. Genome Medical is headquartered in South San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.genomemedical.com and follow @GenomeMed .

