Shrink Power and Communication Footprint by Up to 80 Percent in True Wireless Earbuds

Customers are demanding smaller consumer products, especially for wearables, for comfort and convenience in their daily lives. This ultra-small PLC chip minimizes the number of mechanical contact points for the charging and communication interface, which reduces cost, limits points of failure and increases reliability. In addition, the MAX20340 incorporates automatic presence detection, enabling flexible design and eliminating unreliable and costly alternative methods such as mechanical pogo pins or hall effect sensors. The device is configured as either a communication master or slave by a single external resistor. Multiple modes of operation offer designers the opportunity to minimize power consumption based on their application needs. Finally, the communication protocol is as simple as reading and writing via I2C with the MAX20340 managing all communication across the interface.

Key Advantages

Smallest Solution Size : MAX20340 provides an 80 percent size reduction versus the closest competitive solution; each MAX20340 PLC IC is only 1.84mm 2 and does not require any large external components such as inductors.

: MAX20340 provides an 80 percent size reduction versus the closest competitive solution; each MAX20340 PLC IC is only 1.84mm and does not require any large external components such as inductors. Reliability : Hosting communication and power over the same line reduces potential points of failure and cost.

: Hosting communication and power over the same line reduces potential points of failure and cost. Ease of Design: A simple mailbox communication scheme for read and write functions is handled through an I2C interface.

Commentary

"Customers demand smaller form factors without sacrificing features and performance. The MAX20340 enables wireless earbud and bio-sensing ring makers to create the comfortable, lightweight products consumers demand," said Andrew Baker , managing director, Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit at Maxim Integrated.

Availability and Pricing

The MAX20340 is available at Maxim's website for $0.82 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors.

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX20340EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $57.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact: Ferda Millan

408-601-5429

Ferda.Millan@maximintegrated.com

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.maximintegrated.com

