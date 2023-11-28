Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market to increase by USD 4.1 billion during 2022-2027 | Growing demand from the organized retail sector to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market size is expected to grow by USD 4.1 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Beauty and personnel care, and Others), Product Type (Stretch sleeves label and Shrink sleeves label), Material (PVC, PETG, OPS, PE, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growing demand from the organized retail sector drives market growth. The demand for shrink-sleeve and stretch-sleeve labels is the emergence of hypermarkets and supermarkets. There is a 17% growth in retail sales in China in April 2021 over that in April 2020 and is estimated to increase further. The government policies that focus on establishing duty-free shopping zones, which will fuel domestic spending, the removal of provincial barriers from domestic and foreign trade, a reduction in import duties on consumer goods, and rising support for cross-border e-commerce are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market: adapa Holding GesmbH, Al Ghurair First LLC, Amcor Plc, Atlantic Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, D and L Packaging, Dow Chemical Co., Edwards Label Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd., Multi Color Corp., Orianaa Decorpack Pvt. Ltd., Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd., Taurus Packaging, Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., WestRock Co., and KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.62% YOY growth in 2023.

The emergence of sustainable shrink-sleeve and stretch-sleeve labels is an emerging market trend.

is an emerging market trend. The sustainability issues and environmental issues involved in packaging and labeling include a growing concern among consumers and thus, there is an increasing focus on using recyclable materials and resins derived from renewable resources in the manufacturing of labels in order to reduce pollution.

Additionally, there is increasing adoption of eco-friendly raw materials by manufacturers such as face stock liners, inks, coatings, and adhesives and minimum labeling on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The presence of substitutes challenges market growth. The substitutes include glue-applied labels and in-mold levels. In glue-applied labels, hot or cold glue is applied to the label or to the container during the application process.

challenges market growth. The substitutes include glue-applied labels and in-mold levels. In glue-applied labels, hot or cold glue is applied to the label or to the container during the application process. Furthermore, food and beverage, chemical, and healthcare packaging industries are some of the key application areas of glue-applied labels.

Additionally, the main advantage of glue-applied labels is that they do not need complex press requirements and are best for long print runs.

The food and beverage segment is significant during the forecast period. Effective labeling, which offers information on the food product and related health risks is mandatory for this segment. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) are the major governing bodies that mandate labeling in the food industry.

Shrink Sleeve And Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adapa Holding GesmbH, Al Ghurair First LLC, Amcor Plc, Atlantic Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, D and L Packaging, Dow Chemical Co., Edwards Label Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd., Multi Color Corp., Orianaa Decorpack Pvt. Ltd., Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd., Taurus Packaging, Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., WestRock Co., and KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

