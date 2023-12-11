Shrinkflation Versus Portion Control in Foodservice: 2023 Research Report Featuring Burger King, Yelp, Subway, Dominos, Salsarita's, Packaging Scotland, Colpac, Harvester, and Papa Johns

11 Dec, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shrinkflation Versus Portion Control in Foodservice - Product Reformulation, Redesign, Strategic Adjustments and Value Perceptions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Is it a cost-of-living solution or will consumers feel shortchanged? The report looks at product reformulation, product redesign, strategic adjustments and value perceptions.
Shrinkflation is a term used to describe when the size or quantity of a product is reduced, but the price remains the same or even increases. Shrinkflation can be a result of several factors, including rising production costs (such as raw materials, labor, or transportation), economic challenges, or a desire to maintain profit levels in a competitive market.
However, it can be seen as deceptive or misleading to consumers who may not notice the reduction in product size immediately, leading them to effectively pay more for less. Shrinking portion sizes is essentially a solution to higher foodservice prices2 but the difficulty lies in ensuring consumers remain satisfied. Yelp conducted a study based on consumer foodservice reviews which delved into inflation and shrinkflation.
It is evident that certain cuisines are the most impacted by rising prices and reduced portions, which brands in these areas must acknowledge to ensure consumer sentiment remains positive during financial hardship.
Scope
- The impact of shrinkflation is incremental and might not be noticeable immediately.
- Consumers are left with no choice but to accept shrinkflation or avoid foodservice outlets that are practicing this.
- Regulation is needed to ensure fairness - France has implemented a legislation for shrinkflation transparency.
- Consumers will be budget conscious regardless of portion size value perceptions
- Foodservice brands can offer tiered pricing models, subscription-based services or bundled offerings to offset the effects of shrinkflation
Reasons to Buy
- Understand how foodservice outlets are trying to combat inflation through shrinking portion sizes and the impact that this has on the consumer.
- See how this relates to portion control in terms of consumer attitudes and behavior.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Shrinkflation Versus Portion Control in Foodservice
- Product Reformulation
- Product Redesign
- Strategic Adjustments
- Value Perceptions
- Take-outs
- Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Burger King
- Yelp
- Subway
- Dominos
- Salsarita's
- Packaging Scotland
- Colpac
- Harvester
- Papa Johns
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gbrt3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article