Shrinkflation Versus Portion Control in Foodservice: 2023 Research Report Featuring Burger King, Yelp, Subway, Dominos, Salsarita's, Packaging Scotland, Colpac, Harvester, and Papa Johns

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shrinkflation Versus Portion Control in Foodservice - Product Reformulation, Redesign, Strategic Adjustments and Value Perceptions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Is it a cost-of-living solution or will consumers feel shortchanged? The report looks at product reformulation, product redesign, strategic adjustments and value perceptions.



Shrinkflation is a term used to describe when the size or quantity of a product is reduced, but the price remains the same or even increases. Shrinkflation can be a result of several factors, including rising production costs (such as raw materials, labor, or transportation), economic challenges, or a desire to maintain profit levels in a competitive market.

However, it can be seen as deceptive or misleading to consumers who may not notice the reduction in product size immediately, leading them to effectively pay more for less. Shrinking portion sizes is essentially a solution to higher foodservice prices2 but the difficulty lies in ensuring consumers remain satisfied. Yelp conducted a study based on consumer foodservice reviews which delved into inflation and shrinkflation.

It is evident that certain cuisines are the most impacted by rising prices and reduced portions, which brands in these areas must acknowledge to ensure consumer sentiment remains positive during financial hardship.



Scope

The impact of shrinkflation is incremental and might not be noticeable immediately.

Consumers are left with no choice but to accept shrinkflation or avoid foodservice outlets that are practicing this.

Regulation is needed to ensure fairness - France has implemented a legislation for shrinkflation transparency.

has implemented a legislation for shrinkflation transparency. Consumers will be budget conscious regardless of portion size value perceptions

Foodservice brands can offer tiered pricing models, subscription-based services or bundled offerings to offset the effects of shrinkflation

Understand how foodservice outlets are trying to combat inflation through shrinking portion sizes and the impact that this has on the consumer.

See how this relates to portion control in terms of consumer attitudes and behavior.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Shrinkflation Versus Portion Control in Foodservice

Product Reformulation

Product Redesign

Strategic Adjustments

Value Perceptions

Take-outs

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Burger King

Yelp

Subway

Dominos

Salsarita's

Packaging Scotland

Colpac

Harvester

Papa Johns

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gbrt3

