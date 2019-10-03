Shrinking Dessert Menus Highlight The Increased Need To Optimize The Product Mix, Technomic Finds In New Report

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dessert is a dining mainstay, with 41% of consumers eating dessert after a meal at least once a week, Technomic's 2019 Dessert Consumer Trend Report reveals. Operators continue to streamline menus across all mealparts though and, as such, dessert menus have shrunk over the past two years in terms of number of items offered at both limited-service and full-service restaurants.

"As dessert menus continue to shrink, identifying an optimal product mix that can still maximize consumer satisfaction will be key," explains Bret Yonke, manager of consumer insights at Technomic. "Moving forward, expect those who are truly looking to provide innovative dessert offerings to increasingly experiment with toppable beverages, such as milkshakes and hot chocolate, as well as spicy flavor profiles and dairy-free desserts that don't compromise on taste."

Key takeaways from the report include:

Consumers say that more than half of their dessert occasions are impulse-based

31% of consumers say they are more willing to try dairy-free desserts than they were two years ago

64% of consumers who rarely or never eat dessert say it's because they are usually too full from their meal

Exploring direct consumer responses, as well as menu trends, the comprehensive 2019 Dessert Consumer Trend Report helps foodservice operators and suppliers better understand consumers' consumption, attitudes and preferences toward dessert and to identify opportunity areas.

