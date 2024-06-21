Shrivers Hospice Honored with The Wound Pros Center of Excellence Award

Shrivers Hospice sets a benchmark for quality care in Ohio with prestigious award

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its exceptional commitment to quality wound care and patient service, Shrivers Hospice has been distinguished with the Center of Excellence Award for the Mid-West region by The Wound Pros: https://www.thewoundpros.com/ for the fourth quarter of 2023. Shrivers Hospice, a provider based in Ohio, provides end-of-life care that honors the dignity and individuality of each patient.

Founded on principles of compassion and dedication to excellence, Shrivers Hospice is celebrated for its medical proficiency and profound engagement with the local community. Staff members at Shrivers Hospice are recognized for their active participation in community events and initiatives, which enhances their understanding and empathy toward the patients they serve. This community connection is a fundamental aspect of their care approach, creating a personalized patient experience.

The Center of Excellence award was presented to Shrivers Hospice on November 22, 2023, by Brittany Padgett, Client Success Training Manager at The Wound Pros. According to Brittany: "The facility's dedication to achieving wound healing while upholding The Wound Pros' vision and mission has set a benchmark for exceptional service and positively impacted the lives of patients and their families. The Shrivers Hospice team, deeply rooted in their local communities, continues to make a profound difference through their high-quality care."

About The Wound Pros Center of Excellence Program

The Center of Excellence Program by The Wound Pros recognizes healthcare facilities that exemplify the highest standards in wound care management. Winners display a rigorous commitment to quality patient care, superior treatment outcomes, and the successful integration of advanced wound care protocols and technology. This award recognizes a facility's relentless pursuit of healing and improving patient quality of life while adhering to The Wound Pros' stringent criteria for excellence.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a biotech company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and augmented reality to revolutionize wound care management. By harnessing these cutting-edge technologies, The Wound Pros aims to standardize wound care, improve healing rates, and ultimately save lives.

Central to its innovative approach is RITA, an AI-enabled wound care management system. RITA features a range of powerful tools, including an automatic wound measurement tool that utilizes AI for precise wound assessments and tissue segmentation. This ensures healthcare providers have accurate data for effective treatment planning. RITA offers a durable medical equipment (DME) algorithm that guides providers in ordering the appropriate DME supplies, considering factors such as wound assessment, size, and tissue segmentation. Additionally, The Wound Pros' AI-powered system also offers a healing rate prediction feature that forecasts healing timelines by analyzing wound progress over a 30-day period. These capabilities enable providers to adjust treatments and enhance patient satisfaction proactively.

Looking forward, The Wound Pros is developing an ICD-10 automation tool to streamline and ensure the accuracy of Medicare and insurance claim submissions, reducing administrative burdens on healthcare providers. Furthermore, the company is launching an AI-driven medical records system to enhance providers' quality of life by automating medical documentation.

As the nation's largest wound management company and a major DMEPOS (Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies) supplier, The Wound Pros conducts intensive research. It leverages its extensive database to evaluate the performance of various skin substitutes and advanced wound dressings, driving data-informed clinical decision-making.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

