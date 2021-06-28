SHRM Partners with Qualtrics to Help Members Elevate Employee Experience

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's leading HR association, today announced that SHRM has standardized on Qualtrics as their Experience Management platform for their employees and members. The new partnership will help SHRM and its members make data-driven decisions based on evolving employee needs.

SHRM is the world's leading Human Resources association with more than 300,000 HR and business executive members in 165 countries—impacting the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Having successfully leveraged the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to power their own employee engagement program, SHRM is now expanding that partnership to offer those same services to its global membership.

The pandemic created a seismic shift in how people work and, as organizations around the world are in the process of rewriting their playbooks for the future of work. HR leaders play a critical role in ensuring employees are connected and engaged, whether they are in the office, working remotely, or a combination of both. By partnering with Qualtrics, SHRM members will have access to a platform that allows them to scale employee experience programs across their entire organization—making every voice heard, creating a culture that accelerates innovation, and fostering connection within their workforce.

"The global pandemic only accelerated the importance of employee engagement programs that can keep pace with the changing landscape of the workforce today. To drive real impact, companies need to clearly listen to their employees and implement programs that drive actionable improvement," said Nick Schacht, SHRM-SCP, SHRM's chief global development officer. "At SHRM we are proud to partner with Qualtrics to help our members elevate employee engagement and deliver better experience for their employees."

"Creating differentiated employee experiences is a focus for many organizations right now," said Julia Anas, Chief People Officer, Qualtrics. "Our partnership with SHRM enables their members to deploy experience management across their workforce and extend those capabilities to its members everywhere. Together we can provide HR professionals around the world an opportunity to improve the way they deliver for their employees."

The new partnership gives SHRM clients access to a refreshed SHRM Employee Experience solution powered by Qualtrics' XM Platform and Workforce Science Associates' market-leading content and consulting methodology. WSA is one of the world's foremost experts on workforce engagement and performance. SHRM members can utilize the engagement solution to view interactive dashboards, create action plans, and drive change that will improve the employee experience across their organization.

For more information please visit: qualtrics.com/employee-experience/employee-engagement/.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

