Shrooms, Shrooms, Shrooms! Deep Six is now selling MUSHROOMS! Deep Six has stores in King of Prussia, West Chester, Plymouth Meeting, Folsom, Harrisburg, Scranton, Montgomeryville, Willow Grove, and more

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep 6, known for their Delta 8, D9, THCa, and many other cannabinoids, is the first to bring you mushroom edibles in the Philly region. These mushroom infused gummies and chocolates are derived from strains like Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps, and Amanita Muscaria. These strains are known for their energetic, euphoric, relaxing, and psych effects. Inventory may vary by location. Can't make it to a location? These products are available on www.deepsixcbd.com as well! Check out our online Mushroom Category here!

Shrooms at Deep Six! Chocolate Bars, Gummies, and more coming! https://www.deepsixcbd.com/product-category/mushroom-edibles/

Nick Kruczaj, President of Deep Six CBD remarked: "We are very excited to announce the addition of mushroom infused products to our existing product offerings. We are committed to providing the latest and best products that will provide help and healing to our customers."

Not Sure How to Start?

Consumers who take mushies products typically start off with Micro Dosing. Any of the shruum products we carry can be used for the purpose of microdosing. Start with ½ a piece of chocolate or a gummi and see how you react! Users respond with heightened levels of energy, more focus, and an uplifted mood.

Little more daring? Up your dose and grab a seat. Perception shift, euphoria, and relaxation has all been reported by previous users.

If you have questions regarding our shroomz products, visit or contact a location close to you and our educated staff can answer them!

Types of Mushroom Products

Mushroom supplementation in healthy adults has been associated with better cognitive function, less short-term memory loss, and greater feelings of well-being. Shrooms have also been used to treat depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

Deep 6 is carrying mushroom chocolate bars, gummies, capsules, tinctures, and powdered drinks. Check out one of our chocolate bars or the rest of our Mushroom Edibles on our website!

Deep Six has always been committed to educating their adult (21+) customers and demystifying the world of legal hemp derived CBD and Delta 8 THC products. They will continue to do the same with their new infused mushroom product lines. Whether you are managing pain, anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, or just want to have fun, Deep Six is committed to helping you experience life on your own terms.

SOURCE Deep Six