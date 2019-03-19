Shrub Oak International School Hires Nationally-Known Education Expert Bob Cunningham as Chief Strategist

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School, an exceptional boarding and day school in Westchester County for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), has just announced that Bob Cunningham will join its team of renowned experts as Chief Strategist. In this position, Mr. Cunningham will collaborate with Head of School Dianne Zager and Shrub Oak's dynamic Leadership Team to ensure that the school's programs and admissions efforts are aligned to provide the best possible experience for students.

With over 25 years of experience in education, including leading top schools and advising organizations and families on the educational needs of diverse learners, Mr. Cunningham brings a unique perspective to Shrub Oak. He also currently serves as Executive Director, Learning Development at Understood.org, a field leading organization devoted to improving the lives of individuals with learning and attention issues.

"Shrub Oak International School is poised to become a true center of excellence for neuro-diverse students," said Mr. Cunningham. "I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Dianne Zager, a pioneer in the autism field, and the exceptional, transdisciplinary Shrub Oak team who expertly combine evidence-based curriculum and instructional models to develop programs for individuals with ASD. These innovative programs, the state-of-the-art facilities, and the spectacular grounds provide opportunities for Shrub Oak students that are just not found at other schools."

Located on 127 acres of farmland and rolling hills, Shrub Oak prepares students with ASD to lead self-determined lives. The campus integrates nature and cutting-edge technology to provide students with an unmatched learning experience. The facilities are specifically designed to address the sensory needs of Shrub Oak students, who enjoy spacious dormitories, a well-appointed student hub, specialized art and music studios, a multi-purpose theater, a modern gym and movement spaces, and a sophisticated dining hall. College, alternative post-secondary, and career-training services are offered. The school will also soon feature an indoor pool, equestrian stable, and open space for robotics.

The faculty includes experienced teachers, full-time occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists, doctoral-level clinical and school psychologists, social workers, physical therapists, 24 hour nursing staff, athletic staff, and a professional farmer.

