SH!T Vodka® Announces Statewide Availability in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SH!T Vodka®, the Flagrant Spirits brand born from the party meme, is now available statewide in Texas. With a spirit as indomitable as the Lone Star State itself, SH!T Vodka is primed to become the nation's Shot Dominator and Cocktail Penetrator.

SH!T Vodka, America's Shot Dominator and Cocktail Penetrator SH!T Vodka was a big hit at Sapienfest '24

"Just bring some sh!t vodka" is a phrase many have heard before meeting with friends. For the SH!T Vodka team, the joke took a serious turn after the predictably terrible vodka was consumed: what if we made a SH!T Vodka that was a high-quality, drinkable version of the meme? After years of dedication, adventure, paperwork, hijinks, then even more paperwork, the dream has finally become a reality.

Head Distiller Sean Anger of Houston's Fox and Seeker Distillery crafted the recipe, focusing on creating a smooth, mixable vodka. Anger states, "Our goal was to develop a vodka that not only tastes great, but is fun and affordable. SH!T Vodka checks all of those boxes with tongue-in-cheek!" This commitment to quality and humor sets SH!T Vodka apart in a crowded market.

Neely Stewart, owner of the SH!T Vodka brand, describes the product as "a wonderfully light vodka without the dreaded bite, followed by a delightful slow burn." She adds, "While the name is totally a meme, the great taste will surprise you. Even sipped!" This unique flavor profile positions SH!T Vodka as a versatile spirit suitable for shots and cocktails alike.

With its combination of quality, affordability, and unapologetic humor, SH!T Vodka is poised to make a lasting impact on the market. Whether it's SH!T shots at your local bar or cocktails with friends, please remember to enjoy SH!T Vodka responsibly. For more information please visit shitvodka.com.

About Flagrant Spirits

We make naughty spirits for interesting people. Wild and untamed, our spirits turn dreary days to fabulous nights. Flagrant Spirits is a woman- and minority-owned Austin-based business. Texas liquor stores looking for fun can order directly from https://bit.ly/ordershitvodka.

