'Sh!tshow Wine'- The Wine Everyone Wants to Give is Now Giving Back to Mental Health America

"We realized that Mental Health America was the right partner after we learned about the different resources and programs they have," explains Grovedale Winery Owner Jeff Homer. "From the beginning, we always knew we wanted our wine to not just taste good but also do good. We've really enjoyed the amount of fans sharing how much they enjoy the wine itself and being able to share our sense of dry humor as they've shared their reasons behind why they chose to buy our wine. Sometimes, it's just for laughs but sometimes they're dealing with something really difficult. For those really struggling, we wanted to be sure to guide them towards helpful resources."

"We recognize that people are struggling with a range of different issues during this extremely difficult time and want to send the message that it's ok to talk about mental health and seek support," said Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of MHA. "Partnerships like this help us raise awareness about the importance of prevention, early identification and intervention. We want people to know that they don't have to go it alone and that there are resources to support them in being mentally healthy."

About Sh!tshow Wine - Sh!tshow Wine is owned by Grovedale Winery, a boutique winery located in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. They make it their personal mission to produce quality wines that help to serve a greater purpose, whether that is making people laugh with products like Sh!tshow Wine or helping to raise awareness and money for mental health. Sh!tshow Wine is available at: www.shitshowwineco.com

