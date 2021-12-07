Sh!tshow Wine Introduces A New Label, Grat!tude, With A Trio Of Fine Wines Perfect For New Year's Gatherings And Gift Giving

Grat!tude's trio offers something for every wine drinker to celebrate these unique times in our lives. The label's red is an ideal winter blend, with medium tannins and plenty of fruit, spice, and mint. The white, a blend of chenin blanc and viognier, brings a rich lemon meringue flavor with floral aromatics. The rose, using the syrah, cabernet sauvignon, and merlot varietals, has a refreshing strawberry flavor, making it the natural choice for a summer celebration.

Sh!tshow and Grat!tude are the newest offerings from the award-winning Grovedale Winery, a Pennsylvania-based winery that sells nearly two dozen different red and white blends. Grovedale's head winemaker, Dominic Mantei, came up with the idea to start Sh!tshow as a joke in 2020, but soon after the team brought his idea to fruition.

"Sh!tshow was born to meet the moment in 2020--a year marked by sadness, uncertainty, and loneliness--and will continue to help people through the difficult parts of life for years to come. It's why our tagline is 'a fine wine for the times'," said Jeff Homer, Sh!tshow founder and owner of Grovedale Winery. "As we wrap up another difficult year on a global scale, there is a prevailing sense of thankfulness in our society for the positive moments we do have, such as celebrating the start of a new year. Grat!tude understands and celebrates this feeling."

While Sh!tshow expands its lineup, the brand's initial offerings continue to celebrate national acclaim and receive awards. In October, Sh!tshow's dry white, a medium-bodied wine with juicy aromas of ripe white peach and nectarine with notes of citrus, was one of 31 wines from around the world to take home a Platinum award as part of the 2021 Las Vegas Global Wine Awards. The wine tied for second place in the Platinum category with a near-perfect score of 98. Following its success in Las Vegas, the white blend received a Double Gold in the American Wine Society's 2021 commercial competition in November.

"We are elated to receive recognition in both of these highly-respected wine competitions for our fan-favorite dry white blend—and in less than a year since its introduction no less," said Homer. "We are deeply appreciative of the reception this wine has received, and look forward to bringing our Sh!tshow, and Grat!tude wines to even more households in the year to come."

