Shueisha Announces JUMP FESTA '24 Stages and Livestream Information for Overseas Fans

The real time livestream will feature stages for hit titles such as Haikyu!!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Blue Exorcist, The Prince of Tennis II, My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Rurouni Kenshin, SPY×FAMILY, Chainsaw Man, ONE PIECE, and more!

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shueisha Inc. has announced details of the stages happening at its annual event JUMP FESTA this year. JUMP FESTA '24 will be held December 16-17, 2023 (JST) at Makuhari Messe. "JUMP Super Stage RED", "JUMP Super Stage BLUE", and "JUMP Studio" will be covered in the real time live stream. JUMP Super Stage RED and BLUE will be the two main stages this year, with "JUMP Studio" featuring popular up-and-coming titles. Stages will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel "JUMP Channel" so that overseas fans can enjoy JUMP FESTA as well. JUMP Super Stage RED will also include simultaneous English interpretation.

All times listed below are in JST.

JUMP Super Stage RED (Total 10 stage programs)

Livestream with English simultaneous interpretation will be available.

A limited time archive VOD will be available around December.

Saturday, December 16

10:30~11:10 Haikyu!!

12:10~12:50 Jujutsu Kaisen

13:50~14:30 Blue Exorcist

15:30~16:10 The Prince of Tennis II

17:10~17:50 My Hero Academia

Sunday, December 17

10:30~11:10 Kaiju No. 8

12:10~12:50 Rurouni Kenshin

13:50~14:30 SPY×FAMILY

15:30~16:10 Chainsaw Man

17:10~18:00 ONE PIECE

JUMP Super Stage BLUE (Total 14 stage programs featuring 16 titles)

Livestream will be available (no English simultaneous interpretation).

A limited time archive VOD will be available around December.

Saturday, December 16

9:30~10:00 Blue Box

10:45~11:15 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

12:00~12:30 Dandadan

13:15~13:45 MASHLE:Magic and Muscles

14:30~15:00 Undead Unluck

15:45~16:15 The Elusive Samurai

17:00~17:30 Mission: Yozakura Family

Sunday, December 17

9:30~10:00 Gin Tama

10:45~11:15 BLEACH

12:00~12:30 World Trigger

13:15~13:45 Dr. STONE

14:30~15:00 Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

15:40~16:20 Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective & 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess

17:00~17:50 Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! & Chained Soldier

JUMP Studio (Total 14 stage programs featuring 11 titles)

Livestream will be available (no English simultaneous interpretation).

A limited time archive VOD will be available around December.

Saturday, December 16

10:30~11:00 Weekly Shonen Jump Stage

11:30~12:00 WITCH WATCH

12:30~13:00 Red Cat Ramen

13:30~14:00 Sakamoto Days

14:30~15:00 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

15:30~16:00 Jump SQ. Stage

16:30~17:00 Me & Roboco

Sunday, December 17

10:30~11:00 Shonen Jump+ Stage

11:30~12:00 Akane-banashi

12:30~13:00 Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.

13:30~14:00 Bokyaku Battery

14:30~15:00 [Oshi No Ko]

15:30~16:00 Dark Gathering

16:30~17:00 Musical Moriarty the Patriot

JUMP FESTA '24 Overview:

Date & Time: December 16-17, 2023 9:00~17:00 *Select stage programs are available after 17:00.

Venue: Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall Exhibition Halls 1-8

Admission: Free admission *All visitors over elementary school age will need an admission ticket (electronic ticket) from the Jump NAVI app.

Sponsor: Shueisha Inc.

Number of people invited: 45,000 people each day, 90,000 people total for 2 days

Official website: https://www.jumpfesta.com/

JUMP Super Stage RED English edition: https://www.jumpfesta.com/stagered/en/

Official X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/jumpfesta

"JUMP Channel" Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/jumpchannel

***Unauthorized video recording and screen captures of content are strictly prohibited. Unauthorized reproduction and uploading is strictly prohibited. Some content may be unavailable in certain regions or territories.

About JUMP FESTA:

JUMP FESTA features content across several of Shueisha's Jump magazines, including "Weekly Shonen Jump", "Shonen Jump+", "V Jump", "Jump SQ.", and "Saikyō Jump." The annual event welcomes fans to participate in a wide range of activities and stages packed with Jump content. Since its inception in 1999, countless fans of the Jump titles have attended the event.

About Shueisha Inc.:

Shueisha is a publishing company headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. Since its founding in 1926, Shueisha has led the Japanese publishing industry in a variety of fields including: manga magazines, fashion magazines, literary books, paperbacks, art books, photo books, dictionaries and encyclopedias. In recent years, the company has expanded beyond countries and regions through multifaceted development including digital distribution, visualization, events, and product sales.

© SHUEISHA Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Shueisha Inc.