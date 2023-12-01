Shueisha Announces JUMP FESTA '24 Stages and Livestream Information for Overseas Fans

The real time livestream will feature stages for hit titles such as Haikyu!!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Blue Exorcist, The Prince of Tennis II, My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Rurouni Kenshin, SPY×FAMILY, Chainsaw Man, ONE PIECE, and more!

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shueisha Inc. has announced details of the stages happening at its annual event JUMP FESTA this year. JUMP FESTA '24 will be held December 16-17, 2023 (JST) at Makuhari Messe. "JUMP Super Stage RED", "JUMP Super Stage BLUE", and "JUMP Studio" will be covered in the real time live stream. JUMP Super Stage RED and BLUE will be the two main stages this year, with  "JUMP Studio" featuring popular up-and-coming titles. Stages will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel "JUMP Channel" so that overseas fans can enjoy JUMP FESTA as well. JUMP Super Stage RED will also include simultaneous English interpretation.

All times listed below are in JST.

JUMP Super Stage RED (Total 10 stage programs)

  • Livestream with English simultaneous interpretation will be available.
  • A limited time archive VOD will be available around December.

Saturday, December 16
10:30~11:10 Haikyu!!
12:10~12:50 Jujutsu Kaisen
13:50~14:30 Blue Exorcist
15:30~16:10 The Prince of Tennis II
17:10~17:50 My Hero Academia

Sunday, December 17
10:30~11:10 Kaiju No. 8
12:10~12:50 Rurouni Kenshin
13:50~14:30 SPY×FAMILY
15:30~16:10 Chainsaw Man
17:10~18:00 ONE PIECE

JUMP Super Stage BLUE (Total 14 stage programs featuring 16 titles)

  • Livestream will be available (no English simultaneous interpretation).
  • A limited time archive VOD will be available around December.

Saturday, December 16
9:30~10:00 Blue Box
10:45~11:15 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
12:00~12:30 Dandadan
13:15~13:45 MASHLE:Magic and Muscles
14:30~15:00 Undead Unluck
15:45~16:15 The Elusive Samurai
17:00~17:30 Mission: Yozakura Family

Sunday, December 17
9:30~10:00 Gin Tama
10:45~11:15 BLEACH
12:00~12:30 World Trigger
13:15~13:45 Dr. STONE
14:30~15:00 Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku
15:40~16:20 Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective & 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess
17:00~17:50 Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! & Chained Soldier

JUMP Studio (Total 14 stage programs featuring 11 titles)

  • Livestream will be available (no English simultaneous interpretation).
  • A limited time archive VOD will be available around December.

Saturday, December 16
10:30~11:00 Weekly Shonen Jump Stage
11:30~12:00 WITCH WATCH
12:30~13:00 Red Cat Ramen
13:30~14:00 Sakamoto Days
14:30~15:00 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
15:30~16:00 Jump SQ. Stage
16:30~17:00 Me & Roboco

Sunday, December 17
10:30~11:00 Shonen Jump+ Stage
11:30~12:00 Akane-banashi
12:30~13:00 Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.
13:30~14:00 Bokyaku Battery
14:30~15:00 [Oshi No Ko]
15:30~16:00 Dark Gathering
16:30~17:00 Musical Moriarty the Patriot

JUMP FESTA '24 Overview:
Date & Time: December 16-17, 2023 9:00~17:00 *Select stage programs are available after 17:00.
Venue: Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall Exhibition Halls 1-8
Admission: Free admission *All visitors over elementary school age will need an admission ticket (electronic ticket) from the Jump NAVI app.
Sponsor: Shueisha Inc.
Number of people invited: 45,000 people each day, 90,000 people total for 2 days
Official website: https://www.jumpfesta.com/
JUMP Super Stage RED English edition: https://www.jumpfesta.com/stagered/en/
Official X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/jumpfesta
"JUMP Channel" Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/jumpchannel

***Unauthorized video recording and screen captures of content are strictly prohibited. Unauthorized reproduction and uploading is strictly prohibited. Some content may be unavailable in certain regions or territories.

About JUMP FESTA:
JUMP FESTA features content across several of Shueisha's Jump magazines, including "Weekly Shonen Jump", "Shonen Jump+", "V Jump", "Jump SQ.", and "Saikyō Jump." The annual event welcomes fans to participate in a wide range of activities and stages packed with Jump content. Since its inception in 1999, countless fans of the Jump titles have attended the event.

About Shueisha Inc.:
Shueisha is a publishing company headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. Since its founding in 1926, Shueisha has led the Japanese publishing industry in a variety of fields including: manga magazines, fashion magazines, literary books, paperbacks, art books, photo books, dictionaries and encyclopedias. In recent years, the company has expanded beyond countries and regions through multifaceted development including digital distribution, visualization, events, and product sales.

© SHUEISHA Inc. All rights reserved.

