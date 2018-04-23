Shula Burger Announces Special For National Burger Month & Memorial Day

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ft. Lauderdale-based Shula's Restaurants announces a special limited time offer burger in celebration of National Hamburger Month. The Pimento Cheese Burger features Shula's famous fresh, never-frozen blend of premium black angus chuck, short-rib and brisket topped with creamy pimento cheese, apple cider bacon and a crispy onion ring for $8.79. The burger will be available from May 1st through June 30th at all Shula Burger locations.
The promotion culminates on Monday, May 28th National Hamburger Day, which also falls on Memorial Day. In honor of those who have served in the US Military, Shula Burger is offering all current and former military members a complimentary burger (with a military ID)!
Shula Burger is known for their fresh, never frozen blend of premium black angus chuck, short-rib and brisket burgers. Shula Burger's fresh buns are from Tom Cat Bakery, the official house purveyor of bread for the James Beard House. For those looking for options beyond beef, Shula Burger offers a Goodseed Organic Veggie Burger and a marinated chicken sandwich. Sides include sea salt fries, sweet potato tots and onion rings. Guests can wash it down with a cold beer or creamy milkshake.
A TripAdvisor 2017 Certificate of Excellence winner and Riverwalk Burger Battle-named Best Burger Joint, Best Overall Burger, and Burger Nirvana, Shula Burger is located in Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Kendall, Pinecrest, Delray Beach, the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and 5 concession stands inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Shula Burger is recipient of the 2017 South Beach Food and Wine Festival Award for Best Bites on the Beach.
Shula's Restaurants, whose concepts include Shula Burger, Shula's Steak House, Shula's 347 Grill, Shula's 2 Steaks & Sports, and Shula's Bar & Grill, is named for Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins Coach Don Shula.
For information about Shula Burger, visit www.shulaburger.com.
