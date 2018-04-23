Shula Burger Announces Special For National Burger Month & Memorial Day

The promotion culminates on Monday, May 28th National Hamburger Day, which also falls on Memorial Day. In honor of those who have served in the US Military, Shula Burger is offering all current and former military members a complimentary burger (with a military ID)!

Shula Burger is known for their fresh, never frozen blend of premium black angus chuck, short-rib and brisket burgers. Shula Burger's fresh buns are from Tom Cat Bakery, the official house purveyor of bread for the James Beard House. For those looking for options beyond beef, Shula Burger offers a Goodseed Organic Veggie Burger and a marinated chicken sandwich. Sides include sea salt fries, sweet potato tots and onion rings. Guests can wash it down with a cold beer or creamy milkshake.

A TripAdvisor 2017 Certificate of Excellence winner and Riverwalk Burger Battle-named Best Burger Joint, Best Overall Burger, and Burger Nirvana, Shula Burger is located in Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Kendall, Pinecrest, Delray Beach, the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and 5 concession stands inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Shula Burger is recipient of the 2017 South Beach Food and Wine Festival Award for Best Bites on the Beach.

Shula's Restaurants, whose concepts include Shula Burger, Shula's Steak House, Shula's 347 Grill, Shula's 2 Steaks & Sports, and Shula's Bar & Grill, is named for Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins Coach Don Shula.

For information about Shula Burger, visit www.shulaburger.com.

