Shulman Rogers Announces Elevation of Two New Shareholders

Schyler A. Bailey is a skilled litigator who brings a wealth of experience to the Shulman Rogers Commercial Litigation and Real Estate teams. With a focus in construction law, she works directly with clients to manage risk by negotiating construction contracts, advising clients on their contractual obligations and guiding clients through claims and disputes whether they are at the project level or in mediation, arbitration or litigation. This approach positions Schyler's clients, including subcontractors, contractors, owners and design professionals, for success throughout the project by mitigating risk and providing an avenue for resolution when issues arise.

Schyler was recently admitted to the Construction Lawyer's Society of America and is the Chair of the Maryland State Bar Association's Construction Section Council for the 2025-2026 Term. She also serves as a Board Member and Co-Chair of the Young Professionals Committee for the Building Congress & Exchange, a local construction industry group dedicated to promoting the construction industry in and around the Metropolitan Baltimore Area.

"Schyler's counsel has been instrumental to our success. She combines deep legal knowledge with a practical, solutions-driven approach that truly sets her apart. Her elevation to Shareholder is a testament to the outstanding work she delivers and the trust she builds with her clients."

–Marianne Crampton P.E., Principal, MK Consulting Engineers LLC

Hunter M. Haines is a trusted adviser to entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and emerging growth companies. He represents startup and mature private and public companies and investors across a broad range of industries, including fintech, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, consumer goods, retail and financial services.

Clients appreciate Hunter's perspective, his diligence and the care he shows for their overall business objectives. He approaches each matter with no preconceived notions and takes the time to listen to and understand the client's specific needs and business goals.

"Since our company is headquartered in London, it was imperative that we understood all of the legalities of doing business in the US and Hunter made us feel confident that we did."

–Nelson Jones, CEO of Kula Technology Labs Inc. YC W22

"Hunter and Schyler embody the best of Shulman Rogers," said Samuel M. Spiritos, Managing Shareholder. "They are smart, dedicated and client-focused. Their elevation to Shareholder recognizes their contributions to the firm and strengthens the services we provide to clients across the region. We are proud to welcome them into this leadership role."

Hunter and Schyler will continue practicing from the firm's offices in Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in Metropolitan Washington, offering local, regional and national clients a full range of business and personal legal services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers