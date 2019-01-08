Shulman Rogers promotes three to shareholder

Aaron M. Blank – Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury

With a passion for fighting to help clients achieve fair value for their injuries, Aaron Blank focuses his practice on medical malpractice, personal injury and claims arising under the Federal Tort Claims Act. His experience includes litigating injury claims against healthcare providers, commercial carriers, large corporations, governmental bodies, and cases involving complex negligence.

Aaron regularly represents clients throughout the Maryland and District of Columbia Courts, and other jurisdictions as well. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 2008 and obtained his J.D. from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in 2011, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Sarah D. Cline – Commercial and Residential Real Estate

A transactional attorney with significant experience in both residential and commercial real estate deals, Sarah Cline uses her litigation background to anticipate potential problems in a real estate transaction and to address them before they cause undue delay or expense. Sarah focuses her practice on the representation of buyers, sellers and lenders in the acquisition, sale and financing of real estate.

Sarah has been recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers Maryland and D.C., and in 2016, she was named to The Daily Record's Leading Women listing. She received her B.A. in 2004 from Hood College and her J.D. in 2007 from Tulane University Law School, where she graduated cum laude.

Joy C. Einstein – Employment and Labor Law

Employers and business owners trust and rely on Joy Einstein as legal counsel when it comes to their employment policies, practices and preventative measures designed to avoid costly litigation. Joy counsels employers concerning employee misconduct, workplace harassment, compensation and leave issues, and represents employers in litigation involving discrimination, sexual harassment, wage and hour claims, non-competition and non-solicitation covenants, and breach of contract. On the labor side, Joy represents management in CBA negotiations, representation petitions, ULPs, and grievance and arbitration procedures.

Joy graduated magna cum laude from William & Mary in 2006, and she earned her J.D. from William & Mary's Marshall Wythe School of Law in 2011. She is a member of the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia bars.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest, most respected law firms in the Washington Metropolitan area. Founded in 1972, the firm and its highly skilled attorneys and staff are committed to client service, a relentless focus on problem solving and an underlying compassion for its clients and community. The firm has a full-service practice with experience ranging from corporate law to real estate, litigation, estate planning and family law. Additional information on Shulman Rogers' award-winning attorneys is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

