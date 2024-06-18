Shulman Rogers Welcomes Lauded Commercial Leasing Attorney Neil G. Hood

POTOMAC, Md., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers Law Firm welcomes Neil G. Hood as a Shareholder in the Firm's Real Estate Department and Commercial Leasing Practice. Most recently in private practice at Fried Frank, Neil joins a robust Commercial Leasing team at Shulman Rogers.

Clients regularly seek Neil's representation in connection with commercial leasing, real estate financing and acquisitions/dispositions of office buildings, shopping centers, apartment projects and hotels. He represents owners, developers, financial institutions and office and retail tenants in a range of real estate transactions.

Chambers and Partners recognizes Neil as "Up and Coming" in Real Estate (District of Columbia), with clients noting, "Neil is able to respectfully and confidently hold his ground with the most senior of counterparty lawyers in a negotiation." He was also included in the Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" list for his work in real estate law.

"We are delighted to have a talented and respected attorney like Neil bolster our already strong leasing group," says Managing Shareholder Sam Spiritos. "His legal expertise will benefit our existing clients and Neil's clients will be able to take advantage of our full-service platform."

