Shunned Ex-Jehovah's Witness Songwriter Sings a Plea to Mother

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day, will mark the release of "Momma," the first song and video off of South Carolina musician Dan Riley's debut album "Waking Up." The album tells of his personal journey of love, loss, mourning, and healing that he's experienced as he has ventured through excommunication as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and been shunned by everyone he ever knew including his mother, father, sister and brothers.

Dan as a Jehovah's Witness at 300 pounds. Dan after leaving the faith, loosing 100+ pounds and pursuing his authentic self. Cover of Dan's upcoming single "Momma"

"Momma" is a letter to Dan's mother, who was his best friend growing up. May 2021 marks 10 years since any of Dan's immediate family has communicated with him in any way. Writing this album has been an avenue for healing for Dan and it is his hope that it will help some of over 50,000 individuals that are excommunicated and shunned by the worldwide congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses each year.

