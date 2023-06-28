Shunsaku Sagami Earns WTF Innovators Award

News provided by

QuHarrison Terry

28 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Shunsaku Sagami with the WTF Innovators Award for his successful application of AI in the field of Mergers & Acquisitions, creating greater efficiency and throughput for retiring Japanese business owners looking for a successor.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Succession", produced by Nimso, to Shunsaku Sagami.

Listen to "Succession": https://qt.lnk.to/SuccessionPr

Shunsaku Sagami is the Founder and CEO of M&A Research Institute, a Japanese firm that serves profitable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that face the risk of closure due to aging owners without a succession plan in place. They use AI to match potential buyers and simplify the administrative steps and paperwork.

Sagami's AI-powered process cuts the average M&A time in half from one year down to six months, sometimes even achieving a sale in as little as 49 days.

"Japan's aging population presents numerous acute problems, but none as directly impactful to GDP as aging business owners with no successors in place. It's brilliant to see Shunsaku apply AI to this challenge, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

M&A Research Institute identified at least 620,000 profitable companies in Japan risking closure due to a lack of successors.

More than 99% of all companies in Japan are SMEs and about two-thirds of them have no successors. The Japan Government estimates a potential $160B loss in GDP by 2025 due to over 2.5 million SMEs having owners over 70 years old, with about half lacking any succession plan in place.

"It's no wonder their stock price is up more than 350% since its IPO in June 2022. Shunsaku is solving a serious problem, having an immediate impact, and creating massive efficiency through AI. He's a true AI innovator providing value where it's most needed in his environment," said QuHarrison Terry.

In the quarter ended December 2022, it facilitated 33 transactions, with another 426 deals still in progress, according to its latest earnings report.

Ryan Cowdrey
505-333-9117
[email protected]

SOURCE QuHarrison Terry

Also from this source

Oleg Stavitsky Earns WTF Innovators Award

Demis Hassabis Earns WTF Innovators Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.