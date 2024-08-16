Shur-Co Acquires US Tarp

YANKTON, S.D., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shur-Co, LLC ("Shur-Co" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of innovative cargo covering and cargo control systems and related accessories for the transportation industry and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today announced that it has acquired US Tarp, Inc. ("US Tarp"), a manufacturer and distributor of truck and trailer tarping systems and parts and a portfolio company of Brighton Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in South Haven, Michigan, and with a sales and distribution facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, US Tarp serves specialty OEM customers across the construction and landscaping, agricultural, and recycling and refuse markets, as well as manufactures and distributes aftermarket products for its own and competitor tarping systems. Founded in 2003, US Tarp has expanded its footprint and offerings over two decades, and boasts a strong engineering and product development team, with a history of new product innovation to meet demonstrated customer need.

Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "As part of Shur-Co, US Tarp is well-positioned for continued growth, led by its experienced management team. We are pleased to support Shur-Co's expansion as they continue to build out their product portfolio with highly complementary and innovative partners."

Chad Heminover, CEO of Shur-Co, said, "US Tarp brings highly complementary product lines, supplementing our own cargo covering offerings, and is a natural growth opportunity for our business. With overlapping markets and similar customer bases, this is a great opportunity to continue expanding, backed not only by US Tarp's current offerings, but also the strength of their innovative engineering and development teams."

Thomas Bronz, President and CEO of US Tarp, said, "At US Tarp, we are most proud of our customer service culture and history of customer-oriented product development. We are excited to join forces with Shur-Co as we continue to build out our product lines and bring our service-oriented business to new customers and geographies."

About Shur-Co

Shur-Co is a leading manufacturer of innovative cargo covering and cargo control systems and related accessories for the transportation industry. Customers trust the Company's family of premium brands to protect and secure valuable cargo, comply with regulations, and minimize risks to drivers and roadways. Shur-Co's quality product offering serves applications tied to the agriculture, construction, waste, flatbed, and rail industries. Shur-Co has proudly served its customers for 70 years. For more information about Shur-Co, please visit www.shurco.com.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised $4.1 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

About US Tarp

US Tarp, Inc., a manufacturer of load containment and cargo protection tarping systems and aftermarket parts for tarp systems, is headquartered in South Haven, Michigan. Founded in 2003, US Tarp designs and manufactures automated and manual systems for construction, landscaping, agriculture and recycling & refuse markets. US Tarp systems, used on commercial medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty tractor-trailers, dump trucks and roll-off container handling equipment, are sold through distribution and OEM installation. For more information regarding their safe, reliable and efficient solutions for fleets and municipalities across the industry, please visit www.USTarp.com.

