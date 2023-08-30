Shur Joins the Inclusive Capitalism Council, Empowering Student Loan Holders Journey from Debt to wealth

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shur has been asked to become a member of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. The Council consists of national and global corporations and thought leaders focused on building wealth, and creating value for employees, communities, and the planet. Shur's focus on the wealth journey for millions of American student loan holders fits right in with this community.

Shur, a B2B2C fintech/insurtech company, is building financial solutions for America's Student Loan Borrowers. Working with companies, cities, and membership organizations, Shur's data, financial capability platform, and insurance to protect loan repayment and credit scores smooths the pathway back into repayment, toward wealth creation for millions of borrowers.

Shur joins the Council at a pivotal juncture, with the restart of $1.6 trillion in student loan payments in October 2023. Kahlil Byrd (KB), Founder and CEO of Shur, said, "With nearly half of American student loan borrowers feeling financially unprepared to restart payments, the Council is a perfect platform to help us project our mission. We are excited to access the Council's resources and join a cadre of bold leaders as we continue our mission of moving millions of student loan holders from debt to wealth creation by 2027."

Meredith Sumpter, CEO of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, expressed enthusiasm about Shur's membership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Shur to the Council for Inclusive Capitalism's collaborative community as they drive positive change for a better future. Whether you run a small business, a mid-sized company, or a global corporation, we all have a role to play in building more inclusive economies and societies."

Over the next year, Shur is launching its products and platform, building pilots with its banking and financial partners, expanding data offerings, and supporting millions of borrowers who are returning to debt repayment after years of COVID-19 accommodations.                                        

About Shur:
Shur is building financial products to help America's student loan borrowers move from debt to wealth creation – smoothing the pathway back to repayment for millions of borrowers and their families.

About the Council for Inclusive Capitalism: 
The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is a global nonprofit established to harness the potential of the private sector to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted form of capitalism.

