Shurco Acquires Heavy Motions

YANKTON, S.D., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shur-Co, LLC ("Shurco" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of cargo covering, cargo control and containment systems and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today announced that it has acquired Heavy Motions Inc. ("Heavy Motions"), a global supplier of hydraulic systems and motion products. Behrman Capital recently completed a single-asset continuation fund for Shurco, providing additional growth capital for the Company.

Founded in 2007, and headquartered in Ontario, California, Heavy Motions offers a line of high-quality hydraulic components, serving a diverse set of customers across the trucking, construction, agriculture, waste, oil and gas, and industrial equipment industries. The acquisition of Heavy Motions expands Shurco's core tarp and cargo covering offering, adding highly complementary hydraulics and motion products, and enhancing the Company's presence in the construction and waste industries.

Simon P. Lonergan, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said, "Heavy Motions is a natural fit within Shurco's business, and we anticipate strong growth opportunities as the two companies bring together complementary product lines and expertise. As we continue to invest in the Shurco platform, we remain focused on partnering with high-quality businesses that build on the Company's capabilities and strengthen its market position."

Chad Heminover, CEO of Shurco, said, "Heavy Motions will greatly enhance our ability to serve customers through expanded product lines, including critical hydraulic components which complement, and in many instances, integrate into our tarping systems. We look forward to partnering with Dean Ding and the Heavy Motions team, and anticipate significant opportunities to diversify our offerings, improve distribution channels, deepen customer relationships and accelerate growth across our core markets and new industries and geographies."

Dean Ding, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Heavy Motions, said, "From our very first conversations, it was clear that Shurco and Behrman share the same values that have guided Heavy Motions from the beginning: putting customers first, investing in innovation, and building lasting relationships. Joining the Shurco family gives us the resources to grow while preserving the expertise, responsiveness, and service our customers depend on."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Shurco

Headquartered in the U.S. in Yankton, South Dakota, Shurco operates 19 facilities globally and is supported by a robust network of strategic distribution partners. For more than 70 years, Shurco has delivered innovative solutions that improve safety, productivity, and equipment performance for customers across the agriculture, construction, transportation, waste, rail, and industrial markets. From cargo protection and securement to motion and hydraulic technologies, Shurco provides integrated solutions backed by customer-focused engineering and industry-leading service. Learn more at Shurco.com.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, and Specialty Industrials. The firm has raised nine private equity funds with combined capital of $4.7 billion and is currently managing active partnerships capitalized at $1.6 billion cumulatively. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

Contacts

Ross Lovern / Nathaniel Shahan

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Behrman Capital