SHURE ANNOUNCES NEW GLX-D+ DUAL BAND WIRELESS SYSTEM

With more than double the bandwidth compared to the first generation, GLX-D+ Dual Band is an ideal solution for guitarists, vocalists, and presenters looking for improved wireless performance without complexity

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shure introduced its new and improved GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless System, providing the perfect solution for guitarists, bassists, vocalists, and presenters who want to go wireless with confidence and without complexity.

The tabletop and rack mountable GLX-D+ systems are available with three handheld wireless microphone options, including the legendary SM58, BETA® 58A, and BETA 87A. The GLXD6+ Digital Wireless Guitar Pedal makes it easy for guitarists and bassists to go wireless without compromising tone or complicating their rigs.

Introducing GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless Technology

A major enhancement from the previous generation that more than doubles available bandwidth, the system's new Dual Band Wireless Technology can operate in 2.4GHz and now 5.8GHz, providing reliable and consistent signal by automatically scanning for and selecting the cleanest available frequencies. GLX-D+ Dual Band intelligently avoids interference and ensures dropouts won't stop the show, enabling users to focus on performing while benefitting from superior, transparent wireless audio.

"The first thing I noticed was the tone – it's so natural. There's no lag or anything which is always a big concern of mine with wireless. Shure's GLX-D+ makes everything easy, and it fits right on my pedalboard. It's a very stable unit which is great because I can focus on the playing and connecting with our fans instead of worrying about gear."

– Tim Henson, Guitarist of Polyphia

Always Charged When You Need It

End battery life uncertainty with GLX-D+ Dual Band's rechargeable battery. Featuring improved battery life over the previous generation, GLX-D+ now offers up to 12 hours of runtime. The system's useful quick charge capability provides 1.5 hours of use from a 15-minute charge, perfect for times when getting and staying on stage swiftly is a priority.

GLX-D+ features multiple smart rechargeability options. The new lithium-Ion SB904 battery can be charged directly on the tabletop and half-rack receivers or through a USB-C connector on the transmitter.

"Equipped with our legendary Shure audio technology, GLX-D+ users are guaranteed to experience exceptional digital wireless audio that captures their tone and includes everything you need for rechargeability in the box."

– Mike Nagel, Associate Director of Product Management, Shure

For Those Who Always Have A Guitar Or Bass In Their Hands

Engineered in a rugged metal design that can be completely integrated into a pedalboard (9V DC power), the GLXD6+ Digital Wireless Guitar Pedal makes it easy for guitarists and bassists to go wireless without compromising tone or complicating their rigs.

The guitar pedal receiver includes a tuner and a new ¼" input for flexibility when wired practice and performance are preferred. Players can easily switch between two or more transmitters linked to a single receiver, making on-stage transitions between instrumentation seamless.

"When I got my first GLX-D+, I immediately lost the packaging and the manual. When I went to plug it in the first time, I had no idea how to sync the transmitter and the receiver. You can imagine my surprise when I flipped the switch and it automatically synced up. So easy! It gives me total freedom to run around the stage and do all the crazy tricks and spins I do without worrying about getting wrapped up in the cable."

– Nita Strauss, Professional Touring Guitarist, @HurrianceNita

Rock-Solid RF Performance for Multiple System Installations

GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless provides improved RF performance, antenna distribution, and automatic frequency management for up to 11 half-rack systems in typical environments (16 under optimal conditions). Separately available Frequency Manager (GLXD+FM) and directional antenna accessories are required.

"From modest concert halls and auditoriums to the largest global tours and stages – musicians, presenters, and houses of worship count on Shure wireless microphone systems to instill the confidence that their performances will be extraordinary. GLX-D+ provides an effortless setup, eliminating barriers to entry for those who want to take their first step on their wireless journey."

– Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing, Shure

Endlessly Customizable Wireless With Legendary Microphones

The tabletop and rack mountable GLX-D+ systems are available with three handheld wireless microphone options, including the legendary SM58, BETA® 58A, and BETA 87A.

GLX-D+ systems and components are available in various configurations designed to meet the needs of musicians and presenters. Since all GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless systems operate in a license-free frequency range, users won't have to worry about technical hurdles while traveling.

Curious about which GLX-D+ Digital Wireless System is best for you? Shure Support can help you identify the most suitable configuration for your needs.

Pricing and Availability

GLX-D+ Dual Band Wireless Systems will be available later in March at Shure.com and select retailers starting at USD 499.

About Shure

Shure ( www.shure.com ) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

