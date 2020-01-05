Shure Announces Upcoming Campaign with Adam Levine to Launch New AONIC Line of Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones and True Wireless Earphones

Marketing efforts will kick off in spring 2020, when Shure will make these new products available. The wireless noise-cancelling headphones and true wireless earphones will enhance the existing line of premium listening products currently offered by Shure in its consumer segment.

"The biggest legends in music – Elvis, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Aretha Franklin, and others – have trusted Shure microphones and gear in studios and on the biggest stages worldwide," said Eduardo Valdes, Senior Director of Global Marketing for Musician and Consumer Audio at Shure. "Now, music lovers can experience that same quality of audio wherever they go."

Shure's new products include the AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, designed with comfort in mind. Shure provides headphones for the professional audio industry – people who wear headphones all day for a living – so creating comfortable, high-quality headphones with 20 hours of battery life is in the Shure DNA.

The Company is also launching the AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating™ Earphones with the same design musicians use for in-ear monitoring on-stage. With up to eight hours of battery life and three additional full charges on the go, these earphones feature tremendous sound quality in a small package with exceptional comfort and a secure fit for an uninterrupted, world-class listening experience.

Engineered from decades of studio experience, the AONIC line boasts the long-term value and professional performance that the most discerning listeners demand. Shure's AONIC headphones and earphones ensure that music lovers, audiophiles, and musicians will have the most premium listening experience – on the train, in the gym, or at home.

To stay true to Shure's premium audio quality, the Company's team of acoustical engineers focused on balancing the ambient sounds and acoustics of the AONIC product line. These efforts align with the latest Bluetooth® technology and codecs, which are now able to accurately deliver legendary Shure audio quality in a wireless format.

Whether it's understanding the significant role that comfort plays in choosing a listening product, or the rigorous durability standards that every single one of its products must meet, Shure developed the AONIC line to exceed the industry threshold for quality. Because an outstanding listening experience isn't only about sounding great, special attention was given to:

Battery Life – Fly from one corner of the world to the other on a single charge

– Block out unwanted noise for a fully immersive experience Environment Mode – Fine-tune how much of the outside world to let in with the free ShurePlus™ PLAY app for iOS and Android, specifically engineered by Shure to enable product feature customization for the new AONIC line

Full product details will be available when the products launch in spring 2020.

CES attendees can preview the new headphones and earphones in a real-world experiential setting at the Shure booth (#20200). For every AONIC demo, Shure will make a donation to Save The Music, a music education non-profit helping kids, schools, and communities discover their full potential through the power of making music. All attendees who participate in a demo will be entered to win a pair of new headphones, earphones, or VIP tickets to Lollapalooza 2020, which takes place in Shure's hometown of Chicago. Fans can sign up to receive updates on the campaign with Adam Levine and the products at Shure.com/AONIC.

