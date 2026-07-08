Shure Expands African Channel Footprint Through Hub Media Appointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shure has named Hub Media as its authorized distributor for African markets, strengthening its route to market across the continent and expanding access to its professional audio portfolio.

The appointment reflects Shure's broader focus on ensuring customers and partners across Africa benefit not only from access to products, but also from the local knowledge, technical guidance, and training needed to deploy solutions effectively.

Shure & Hub Media Yassine Mannai, Associate Director of Sales, Shure MEA

Yassine Mannai, Associate Sales Director at Shure MEA, added: "Through Hub Media, we are strengthening our ability to serve the market more closely and support sustainable growth across key sectors."

The move comes as demand continues to grow across sectors where dependable audio is essential. UNESCO projects that the number of young Africans completing secondary or tertiary education will rise from 103 million in 2020 to 240 million by 2040, while PwC's Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2025–2029 highlights continued growth in key regional markets, including Nigeria and Kenya. Through its regional distribution capabilities, Hub Media will help improve the availability of Shure solutions across African markets while supporting partners and end users with technical support, training, and after-sales guidance.

Olga Elena, Sales Leader at Hub Media, said: "This collaboration combines Shure's global audio expertise with Hub Media's understanding of the regional market. Our priority is to make the portfolio more accessible across Africa while supporting partners and end users with the right level of service and guidance."

The appointment forms part of Shure's wider MEA channel approach and long-term market development strategy.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been helping people sound extraordinary for more than 100 years. Founded in 1925, we are a leading global manufacturer of audio and collaboration technology, known for our commitment to quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphones, conference room solutions, earphones and headphones, in-ear monitors, and more. From the biggest broadcast events and live performances to critical business meetings and university lectures, to your home office or studio, you can always rely on Shure. Shure is headquartered just outside of Chicago in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have more than 30 locations around the world, and our products are sold in over 120 countries.

PR Contact:

Virginia Arivu: [email protected]

Senior PR Account Executive - Middle East, Africa & South Asia (MEASA) at Marevak Consulting

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