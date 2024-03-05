SHURE UNVEILS MOVEMIC: THE WORLD'S SMALLEST AND BEST-SOUNDING, DUAL-CHANNEL DIRECT-TO-PHONE WIRELESS LAVALIER MICROPHONE SYSTEM

Capture Superior Single or Dual-Channel Audio On-the-Go with Shure "MoveMic One" and "MoveMic Two" Lavaliers, with an Optional Receiver for Extended Device Compatibility

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shure, the brand behind the world's best wireless audio, today introduced its newest line of wireless clip-on microphones, the MoveMic Microphone System. MoveMic delivers reliable, true broadcast-quality audio in an ultra-lightweight design, ideal for content creators, videographers, and mobile journalists. It is the smallest, best-sounding, dual-channel direct-to-phone wireless lavalier solution available, developed with a custom acoustic design and proprietary wireless software to ensure professional audio quality while on the go.

Shure's discreet and durable MoveMic series connects directly to phones in both single—MoveMic One—and dual channel—MoveMic Two—configurations for use with our MOTIV and MOTIV Video apps on iOS and Android. For those seeking universal compatibility, the standalone MoveMic Receiver and bundled MoveMic Two Receiver Kit seamlessly integrate with devices like cameras, computers, and third-party smartphone apps. MoveMic's patented lavalier design and patent-pending wireless technology make it a reliable and flexible solution regardless of whether users are going direct-to-phone or connecting to the MoveMic Receiver.

"On-the-go interviews have become the primary way journalists, content creators, and TikTokers gather the thoughts, opinions, and experiences of people around the world," said Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Management, at Shure. "The rise in this style of content has created an ideal opportunity to introduce an incredibly discreet, extraordinary-sounding wireless lavalier microphone system like MoveMic. We've applied our expertise as the leaders in professional wireless tools for performance, broadcast, and recording to create this super portable device. Creators will love that they can simultaneously send two channels of audio directly to their phone while keeping mics covert on camera."

COMPACT, POCKET-FRIENDLY DESIGN – EASILY CONCEALED AND READY FOR ANYTHING

Nobody wants a big, bulky microphone distracting from their next shot. MoveMic was purposely designed to be almost invisible, weighing only 8.2g per microphone and measuring a demure 46mm x 22mm, with only a fraction of the microphone visible while worn for an unprecedented level of concealment and portability. With an IPX4 rating, MoveMic was engineered for real-world use and is capable of withstanding spills, splashes, and the demands of recording outdoors.

24 HOURS OF RECORDING PER CHARGE

Each MoveMic wireless clip-on microphone features up to eight hours of battery life. Users can achieve two additional eight-hour charges within the charging case, giving creators an entire day of recording for every full charge. USB-C connectivity makes MoveMic universally chargeable with any USB-C capable charging platform.

EFFORTLESS, BROADCAST-QUALITY AUDIO – DIRECTLY TO YOUR PHONE

The proprietary Shure wireless software and custom acoustic design built into MoveMic makes it easy to capture high-fidelity, broadcast-quality voice recordings with minimal background noise, ideal for hectic, on-the-go recording situations up to 100 feet from the receiver source. The result of endless hours of development by Shure engineers is performance, reliability, and sound quality you can count on that's only available in MoveMic products.

QUICK SETUP – ONCE PAIRED, ALWAYS READY

After pairing MoveMic One and Two with a user's preferred device, the microphones will automatically reconnect to the last-paired device when removed from the charging case and powered on. By eliminating setup time between shots, creators, journalists, and videographers can be ready to record in an instant.

FULL APP CONTROL

Designed to be paired with the free MOTIV Audio and Video apps, creators leveraging MoveMic One and Two can configure audio settings like gain, limiter, compression, noise reduction, and EQ. Additionally, users can record and livestream content to Facebook directly from the MOTIV Video mobile app, with YouTube livestream integration coming in spring 2024.

Pricing and Availability:

The MoveMic system and components are available now at Shure.com and select retailers.

Product What's In the Box Price MoveMic One - 1x MoveMic Wireless Lavalier Microphone - Charging Case - USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable $249 (US) MoveMic Two - 2x MoveMic Wireless Lavalier Microphones - Charging Case - USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable $349 (US) MoveMic Two Receiver Kit - 2x MoveMic Wireless Lavalier Microphones - Charging Case - MoveMic Receiver - 2x USB-C to USB-C Cable - 3.5mm – 3.5mm Cable - Roll Bag/Protective Carrying Case $499 (US) MoveMic Receiver - MoveMic Receiver - USB-C to USB-C Cable $199 (US)

The latest MoveMic series of products is now available for purchase at Shure.com or at authorized Shure retailers. For additional information on the latest MoveMic range of products, visit www.Shure.com/movemic.

MoveMic components and accessories, including a 15-inch USB-C to lightning cable, are available separately at www.Shure.com/movemic. Magnet lavalier mounts and white windscreens with white clip covers will be available for purchase in spring 2024.

To demonstrate the new microphones' capabilities and ease of use, Shure has partnered with the Living Tongues Institute for Endangered Languages to deploy MoveMic in some of the world's most remote regions. With the mission of promoting the preservation of endangered languages worldwide, Living Tongues' work demands reliable, unintrusive, and compact technology that can deliver high-fidelity recordings.

Learn more about how Living Tongues is putting MoveMic to the test, HERE.

