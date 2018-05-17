Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

Shutterstock offers millions of professional quality images and video clips as well as a highly curated collection of music tracks, which will now be available through the Watson Content Hub.

Watson Content Hub customers can search for Shutterstock content using its AI capabilities that understand and learn about the data in a company's content management system over time. As a result, marketers will be able to quickly discover the optimal visual and launch campaigns that drive increased revenues through higher click through rates, more page views, and greater level of overall engagement.

"At the core of many successful campaigns is a powerful visual experience that resonates with the audience. But as a business's content libraries continues to grow, finding that perfect image becomes a challenge," said Richard Hearn, General Manager, Global Chief Revenue Officer, IBM Watson Customer Engagement. "Now customers can use AI to quickly sift through Shutterstock's library that includes millions of professional quality content, and create and launch campaigns that resonate with their target audiences and move them to take action."

Through Watson Content Hub, customers will also have access to Shutterstock Editor, which allows them to quickly and easily customize images. This feature rich editor includes commonly used tools such as preset sizes for popular social media platforms and emails and the ability to add filters, text and shapes, and enables users to upload their own logos or product images to supplement designs.

"The Shutterstock API exists to seamlessly integrate with the workflow of every marketer and business professional as they create campaigns and experiences for their customers," said Jon Oringer, Founder and CEO of Shutterstock. "Our goal is to enable anyone to access our high-quality content and innovative tools, from anywhere at anytime. IBM, with its Watson Content Hub, is the ideal partner for us to deliver on this objective given how their technical prowess and innovative products improve the creative workflow for marketers' all over the world."

IBM's Customer Engagement portfolio powers a full spectrum of solutions including AI infused offerings delivered as a service. IBM currently is working with more 17,000 companies around the world including Amadori Group, American Eagle Outfitters, Boots, Ermes, Moosejaw Mountaineering, Office Brands, Performance Bicycle and REI. For more information follow at #WatsonCE.

The capabilities will be available to IBM customers beginning July 2018. To learn more click here.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 400,000 contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 190 million images and more than 10 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media agency; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform, Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat a curated royalty-free music library; and Rex Features, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

