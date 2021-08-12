Shutterstock Announces Integration With OpenText, A Worldwide Leader In Digital Asset Management

"As the volume of content that companies need to engage customers in meaningful, real-time interactions grows, it's essential to have effective tools to manage digital assets and speed up productivity," said Alex Reynolds, VP of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. "This becomes increasingly important as companies embrace a hybrid work environment — which is why we're thrilled to partner with an industry leader like OpenText to help brands quickly find and share quality visuals and increase connection with their audiences worldwide."

"Instant access to high-quality content is essential to the creative process, and especially for personalizing modern customer experiences. This partnership and integration with OpenText Media Management expands our customers' media libraries by an incredible 380M assets, while enabling organizations to govern the acquisition and usage of stock media, helping to ensure compliance, protect brand integrity, and empower content creators to use the best content for their audiences," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "The Shutterstock team shares our passion for innovation and customer success, and the collaboration delivered results faster than expected."

The Shutterstock integration with OpenText Media Management includes:

Direct access to 380M+ Shutterstock images

Customers can now conduct detailed searches across Shutterstock's library of 380M+ images for instant access to fresh, creative content — without leaving OpenText Media Management. To offer a wide range of diverse content, assets are sourced from 1M+ artists in over 150+ countries, showcasing different perspectives and aesthetics from around the world.

Seamlessly license and organize content

Customers can easily license images directly from the search experience and import directly into OpenText Media Management. This includes the ability to organize content, apply security and access permissions, and add additional metadata. Once content is licensed, customers also have the option to download assets directly to their computer.

Quickly search keywords and reuse licensed content

With the help of keywords and metadata tags, customers can also find previously downloaded licensed assets and reuse content for marketing, press, advertising, internal communications and more. OpenText Media Management preserves Shutterstock metadata, making it easy to find the exact asset needed.

Automatically capture license information and usage rights

The integration also maps and embeds license information into each asset, including subscription ID, usage terms, and custom information entered upon the purchase. This will help customers track licensing compliance and media use across channels, ensuring full confidence regarding their usage rights.

The integration takes advantage of Shutterstock UI—an intuitive tool for developers—making it simple to search and centralize millions of high-quality Shutterstock images directly from within the OpenText Media Management platform. This enhanced workflow will deliver significant benefits to OpenText and Shutterstock's shared customers, including reducing relicensing costs, and eliminating manual steps that prevent teams from locating, sharing, and using assets quickly while ensuring brand and governance controls.

OpenText joins Shutterstock's network of 30+ Digital Asset Management platforms, Content Marketing Systems, and Single Sign-On solutions that offer direct access to Shutterstock's library of 380M+ creative assets. World-class brands across industries use these workflow integrations every day to quickly access high-quality content, save time and increase productivity.

To learn more about Shutterstock's integration with OpenText, visit https://www.shutterstock.com/business/integration-opentext .

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos , 3D models and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.8 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 380 million images and more than 22 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace ; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Related Links

www.shutterstock.com

