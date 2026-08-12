Shutterstock Brings High-Quality Images, Videos, Music, and Sound Effects to Anthropic's Claude

The integration builds on Shutterstock's continued strategy to make its rights-cleared content a staple in AI-native creative and commercial workflows

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a family of brands delivering scalable creative and GenAI solutions to help customers fuel great work, today announced the launch of its connector in Anthropic's Claude. The connector allows users to access Shutterstock's high-quality, licensable content directly within Claude.

Commercial-Ready Content, Now in Anthropic's Claude

Shutterstock now enables users to discover images, videos, music, and sound effects from one of the world’s largest content collections directly in Anthropic's Claude.

Whether users are developing presentations, strategic briefs, campaign concepts, or internal communications, Shutterstock's integration within Claude enables them to easily discover and license images, videos, music, and sound effects for their work. The result is a more efficient path from idea to execution, providing access to high-quality, licensable content that gives individual and enterprise users greater commercial confidence.

"Customers are increasingly using AI-native tools concurrently with their traditional creative tools, but these systems are still largely disconnected, and not solving for the commercial-ready outcomes our customers need," said Paul Teall, Vice President, Marketplace Strategy at Shutterstock. "We're breaking down that divide so customers can strategize, ideate, create, iterate, license, and finalize work with less toggling, more control, and greater confidence. For us, it's about meeting our Shutterstock customers where they are."

Fueling Real-World Work Across AI Ecosystems

As Shutterstock continues evolving its human-led, AI-powered creative platform, the Claude connector provides access to its content, ensuring that creative and AI workflows remain connected, consistent, and commercially ready from concept through execution. This integration also builds on Shutterstock's broader capabilities, including its global library of licensable content, data and services for AI model training, and AI-powered creative tools and generative capabilities. Together, these solutions enable customers to not only generate and edit ideas, but to produce work that meets standards for usage, rights, and brand consistency.

As customer workflows evolve, Shutterstock is making its licensable content more readily accessible, wherever ideas and work take shape. This launch reflects Shutterstock's broader strategy to treat AI and content as one integrated experience, making them work together in ways that feel intuitive and useful. This approach helps customers combine authentic human creativity with AI-powered workflows to deliver commercially ready work.

Together with Shutterstock's recently launched ChatGPT app, the Claude integration expands Shutterstock's strategy of embedding its AI-powered creative platform across the AI environments used every day.

Shutterstock Data Licensing & AI Services

Shutterstock is an end-to-end AI model training partner that unifies data licensing, services, and long-term collaboration under a single provider—reducing operational complexity and helping teams bring higher-performing AI systems to market faster and with greater confidence. Shutterstock combines access to one of the world's largest rights-cleared multimodal datasets with advanced data curation and custom training datasets to power high-performing, deployment-ready generative models. This licensable training data includes high-quality labeled and continuously updated multimodal content with clear data provenance to support AI compliance. Shutterstock leverages ML-assisted evaluation tools to provide model training, fine-tuning, alignment, evaluation, and retraining. Through human-in-the-loop workflows, expert creative feedback, and structured preference data, Shutterstock delivers aesthetic preference signals, benchmarking, and regression testing to drive continuous model improvement.

Learn more and start the conversation at shutterstock.com/data-licensing.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock is in the business of turning ideas into impact. Powered by a global network of millions of creators and our cutting-edge technology, we provide businesses, creatives, and brand leaders with the essential, universal ingredients to make their work more effective. Shutterstock offers access to one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of high-quality licensable assets, specialized training datasets, evaluation tools, and end-to-end strategic partnerships for the full model training lifecycle, as well as advertising and distribution solutions, exclusive editorial content, and full-service studio production—delivering unparalleled resources to fuel great work.

Discover our impact at www.shutterstock.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.