Shutterstock Custom Launches Smart Brief to Simplify and Expedite the Creative Brief Process

Since its launch, Shutterstock Custom has helped hundreds of enterprise clients scale branded content creation with an innovative technology platform and editing tools. In a world where social media platforms have significantly increased the volume of content, transcending country borders and languages, brands are struggling to keep up and deliver localized content at scale and Shutterstock Custom fulfills enterprise marketers' need to scale high-quality branded content. After analyzing hundreds of briefs and client interviews, the new Smart Brief technology was designed to simplify brief input time for quicker, more accurate results.

Key features of the Smart Brief process include:

Intelligence - new guided experience only asks relevant questions as the user moves through the process to capture accurate inputs and eliminate conflicting and unnecessary information

Collaboration - clients have the ability to accept changes and recommended improvements from other team members, view and revert to previous versions and quickly clone existing briefs

Flexibility - as needs change throughout the year, clients can adjust control, production value, and service level per project

"The traditional creative brief process is laborious, time-consuming, and leaves a lot open to interpretation. But a good brief that captures the brand voice serves as the foundation of any campaign and is absolutely essential to its success. Using innovative technology, we set out to automate and simplify the experience," said Sylvain Grande, SVP of Product & UX at Shutterstock. "The result, Smart Brief, streamlines our clients' workflow and in turn, allows them to receive content faster without compromising results or having to be on set."

Beyond original content creation, Shutterstock Custom also now offers pre- and post-production services. The enhanced service and support include:

Rapid Ideation in the form of individualized brief concepts that are tailored to the brand while inclusive of fresh and unique ideas.

eCommerce Optimization to easily generate assets that are designed to drive engagement and purchases on major e-commerce marketplaces.

Convert to Pins and Mobile Video function that will turn existing images or videos into ready-to-share formats on different platforms.

Learn more about Smart Brief and Shutterstock Custom here .

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 900,000 contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 280 million images and more than 15 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

