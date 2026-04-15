Shutterstock Expands Commercial-Ready GenAI Solutions with AI Video Generator

An integrated creative system where premium content and AI converge to deliver high-quality, licensable outputs

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a family of brands delivering scalable creative and GenAI solutions, announced the launch of its AI Video Generator, which brings together leading text- and image-to-video models in one unified solution. By combining powerful video generation models with one of the world's largest content collections, Shutterstock empowers teams of all sizes to produce commercial-ready video—defined by high-quality standards and clear licensing. Designed for use at every stage of the creative process, from early exploration to go-to-market execution, Shutterstock's AI Video Generator enables customers to test concepts, ideate on different directions, and generate video assets that drive impact.

Shutterstock’s AI Video Generator empowers customers to create commercial-ready videos with high-quality output and clear licensing.

One Solution for Commercial-Ready GenAI

"Our customers trust Shutterstock's AI image tools to deliver usable results, and with this launch, we're extending that trust to video with a new tool designed to deliver impact for all our customers," said Paul Teall, Vice President of Marketplace Strategy at Shutterstock. "With two free generations included, customers can quickly experience the power of AI video generation in a solution built for commercial use."

Access to Leading Models, Seamlessly Integrated

Featuring access to leading models from Google, Runway, and more, Shutterstock's AI Video Generator unifies content, models, and licensing within a single platform, reducing fragmentation and empowering teams to ideate, produce, and deploy video content more efficiently across channels. Customers can start from a simple text prompt, animate a static image, evolve existing brand assets, or build on Shutterstock's library of millions of creative assets, eliminating the need to start from scratch. This variety allows for rapid creation and testing, and with multiple licensing options, customers can confidently scale their video output.

Advancing a Unified, AI-Powered Ecosystem

This latest offering is part of Shutterstock's growing evolution as a key partner for AI solutions and services across the full spectrum of AI innovation. Together with its broader investments in model training and evaluation, data licensing, and generative tools, the AI Video Generator represents the next step in translating this infrastructure and expertise into practical, enterprise-grade creative solutions.

To try Shutterstock's new AI Video Generator visit shutterstock.com/ai-video-generator.

Shutterstock Data Licensing & AI Services

Shutterstock is an end-to-end AI model training partner that unifies data licensing, services, and long-term collaboration under a single provider—reducing operational complexity and helping teams bring higher-performing AI systems to market faster and with greater confidence. Shutterstock combines access to one of the world's largest rights-cleared multimodal datasets with advanced data curation and custom training datasets to power high-performing, deployment-ready generative models. This licensable training data includes high-quality labeled and continuously updated multimodal content with clear data provenance to support AI compliance. Shutterstock leverages ML-assisted evaluation tools to provide model training, fine-tuning, alignment, evaluation, and retraining. Through human-in-the-loop workflows, expert creative feedback, and structured preference data, Shutterstock delivers aesthetic preference signals, benchmarking, and regression testing to drive continuous model improvement.

Learn more and start the conversation at shutterstock.com/data-licensing.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock is in the business of turning ideas into impact. Powered by a global network of millions of creators and our cutting-edge technology, we provide businesses, creatives, and brand leaders with the essential, universal ingredients to make their work more effective. Shutterstock offers access to one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of high-quality licensable assets, specialized training datasets, evaluation tools, and end-to-end strategic partnerships for the full model training lifecycle, as well as advertising and distribution solutions, exclusive editorial content, and full-service studio production—delivering unparalleled resources to fuel great work.

Discover our impact at www.shutterstock.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.