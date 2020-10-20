Shutterstock Expands Services with Editorial Video

Shutterstock has seen impressive growth in its editorial business and the introduction of Editorial Video fulfills clients' high demand for more video content. With commitment to building this part of the business, along with its dedicated list of partners, Shutterstock will provide best-in-class content from some of today's premium collections. Additionally, Shutterstock will capitalize on the undeniable growth within the industry - it's been predicted that by 2022 online videos will make up more than 82% of consumer digital consumption.

"Video is a tremendously powerful medium, and we've seen significant demand for our editorial business this year, along with a growing desire from our customers for more high quality, curated video content," said Candice Murray, VP Editorial at Shutterstock. "With the expansion of our editorial content into video, we will continue to service our partners across global networks, production companies and studios. We continuously strive to give our customers around the world more flexibility in how they access best-in-class content to create stunning, high-quality creative that will propel their stories forward in unique and fresh ways."

A key differentiator in Shutterstock's latest service is that it is a simplified licensing model where access to new video collections can meet a wider range of customer needs while ensuring their experience is easy to navigate and of high quality. By offering licenses on a per-clip basis, customers can avoid per second or format pricing, spending more time on their content curation and production process.

"We've long valued our partnership with Shutterstock and being able to contribute our photographs to their amazing, robust catalog of high-quality photos in their database," said Julia R. Arévalo, President and CEO of epa. "With Editorial Video, we're excited to expand and build upon that relationship – to be able to contribute both epa and our major shareholder EFE's video and to be a part of the live and archival editorial footage collection that has now become available to production companies, studios, brands and agencies around the world."

The Editorial Video collection adds to Shutterstock's existing content library of more than 340 million images and 19 million+ video clips and is now available to all Shutterstock customers through https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/collections/editorial-video .

