Shutterstock Launches First Ethical Generative 3D API

AI Generator Now in Commercial Beta; Generates Realistic 3D Models in Minutes

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced the launch of its generative 3D API, giving enterprises a fast and ethical way to produce realistic 3D models with AI. This generative API, built on the multimodal NVIDIA Edify generative AI architecture, was trained exclusively on Shutterstock content, including more than half a million ethically-sourced 3D models, more than 650 million images and detailed Shutterstock metadata.

Enterprises can immediately begin using Shutterstock's ethically-trained text-to-3D and image-to-3D generator API. Post this Shutterstock's new generative 3D API, now available for enterprise use, produces realistic 3D models as well as 360 HDRi for rich and detailed natural environments for lighting 3D scenes.

Shutterstock also announced the start of early access to its 360 HDRi generator API, also built on NVIDIA Edify, which generates rich and detailed natural environments for lighting 3D scenes. These new offerings will be showcased live during the Enhancing 3D Pipelines with Generative AI industry session held at the SIGGRAPH 2024 conference.

"With our new generative 3D capabilities, studios and developers can revolutionize their pipelines, leveraging the only generative 3D service entirely trained on licensed data to ensure fair compensation for the original creators who also have the option to opt-out," said Dade Orgeron, Vice President of Innovation at Shutterstock. "What's truly groundbreaking is that our generative technology transforms a traditionally lengthy process, that usually takes hours, into one that can be accomplished in minutes, dramatically reducing barriers to 3D creation and opening up new possibilities for enterprises across multiple industries."

With the recent expansion of 3D worldwide, companies face an increasing imperative to engage in ethical AI solutions. In response, Shutterstock has released this text-to-3D and image-to-3D generator API platform, allowing enterprises to immediately begin using their ethically trained AI API to accelerate pipelines, populate virtual worlds or even bring generative technology to the 3D tools artists use every day. The API can seamlessly be integrated into any application or pipeline, drastically reducing the time from concept to creation. Each 3D generation begins with a 2D preview image that users can approve or change. Once approved, the cloud-based generator produces the 3D files, which are returned in GLB, USDz and OBJ formats as triangles and quad meshes, complete with physically based rendering (PBR) materials.

With each successive training cycle over the past 16 months, quality and prompt adherence has improved by a significant margin, leading to assets that are ideal to use for prototyping, previsualization and as stepping stones to final designs. As part of this process, Shutterstock is also putting TRUST safeguards in place, which includes ensuring ethical compliance, legal integrity, and brand safety for our customers and their audiences through tailored protections and content controls. This also includes implementing and improving guardrails to protect against inappropriate content and content that resembles major brand IP.

To further help users, the API is launching with intuitive documentation that can even help non-developers integrate it in a couple of hours, as well as lightweight plugins and code samples for Blender and Gradio.

At SIGGRAPH 2024, some of Shutterstock's early beta testers, like HP, Trigger XR and WPP, will demonstrate how they are using the generator across a variety of use cases. HP will be showcasing 3D prints and physical prototypes, which attendees can design on the show floor. Trigger XR will demo asset creation for XR environments utilizing an Apple Vision Pro, while WPP will tackle generative 3D for virtual production in the NVIDIA Omniverse platform. Studios, Shutterstock's in house production service, will also present their immersive production capabilities and share the ways they utilize Shutterstock's generative 3D technology for a variety of their commercial clients.

Pricing and Availability

The API is available now for enterprise customers, with a self-serve option coming soon. With generative credit packs starting as low as $25, companies and enterprises of all sizes will be able to utilize these next generation 3D capabilities.

Visit the generative 3D landing page to learn more about the API, sign up to be notified on launch, and gain access to the developer platform to preview API documentation. Developers and enterprises can also experiment with the capabilities today by visiting build.nvidia.com/shutterstock/edify-3d.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to an all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.