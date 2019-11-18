Shutterstock Names Jarrod Yahes as Chief Financial Officer

"Jarrod's expertise in financial management and strategic growth, as well as his industry experience will be invaluable to our continued success as our company evolves," said Oringer. "We are pleased to welcome Jarrod to our leadership team and look forward to his contributions to our business."

Yahes brings more than 20 years of financial experience to Shutterstock. He is an accomplished executive having previously built finance and accounting teams, executed an IPO and led numerous strategic mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, Yahes has significant experience with public-company controls, reporting processes and investor relations.

"Shutterstock's vibrant business and sustained growth over the last 16 years is commendable," said Jarrod. "I look forward to implementing additional efficiencies and strategies to solidify its position for long-term success and further its vision of being the leading creative platform in the market."

Since October 2016, Yahes has served as the Chief Financial Officer at Zeta Global, a marketing technology company. Previously, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Jackson Hewitt, a provider of tax preparation services and he has served in multiple capacities at ExlService Holdings, an operations management and analytics company, where he advanced to Senior Vice President, Controller. Earlier, Yahes worked at Citi in the Global Technology Investment Banking group and started his career with Ernst & Young LLP. He earned a B.S. in applied economics from Cornell University and an M.B.A from the University of California at Berkeley.

