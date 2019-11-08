Shutterstock Promotes Peter Silvio to Chief Technology Officer

"Peter is an experienced technology leader, always striving to innovate and position the company for continued success. He has played an integral role in leading technical strategy, architecture and development, and over the last six months he has done a tremendous job leading the team. It gives me great pleasure to promote him to Chief Technology Officer," said Jon Oringer, Founder and CEO of Shutterstock.

Peter joined Shutterstock in 2017 as VP of Engineering and Architecture with over 20 years of experience. Peter was promoted to SVP, Head of Engineering & Architecture in May 2019. In this capacity, he assumed leadership of the engineering organization, driving key technology priorities and championing the global team as they worked to advance our platform and network strategy.

"Over the last two years, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with an exceptionally skilled team that strives to innovate and improve our product and technology everyday," said Peter. "I am excited for the opportunity to lead Shutterstock's global technology team in our mission to deliver the best experiences for our customers and contributors globally."

Peter's experience across 20 years includes architecting and building distributed service platforms, designing data architecture for internal applications, and defining API products to power future company solutions. Prior to joining Shutterstock, Peter was Head of Application Development and Architecture at Thomson Reuters.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 280 million images and more than 16 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

